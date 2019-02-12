NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 10.42 million viewers) neared its season high in viewership and matched its season-best demo number to finish as broadcast’s second highest-rated primetime program Tuesday a tick behind ABC’s steady The Bachelor (1.8, 6.20M).

AGT: Champs combined with Manifest (1.1, 6.03) at 10 PM, up two-tenths, to give NBC the overall win for the night in both metrics.

ABC finished second overall in the demo and tied CBS for second in viewers despite airing a rerun of The Good Doctor at 10 PM. CBS meanwhile saw dips led by Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.8, 3.55M), off three-tenths, along with The Neighborhood (1.3, 7.04M) and Bull (0.7, 6.18M) both down a tenth. Man With a Plan (1.1, 5.70M) bucked the trend and was even at 8:30 PM.

Fox’s The Resident (1.0, 5.33M) and The Passage (0.9, 3.70M) were both steady compared with a week ago.

Arrow (0.3, 1.10M) matched its season low in the demo on the CW, on a night a series regular said goodbye. Black Lightning (0.3, 960,000) followed and was even.