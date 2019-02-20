ABC is rolling out the red carpet for American Idol. The network has set a half-hour promotional special American Idol: A New Journey Begins to air ahead of the Oscars this Sunday, February 24. In addition, ABC will air a musical performance featuring auditionees from the upcoming premiere episode and featuring Ryan Seacrest to air during the live broadcast of the 91st Oscars.

In American Idol: A New Journey Begins, Seacrest sits down with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to discuss the Season 2 return of the series and share a preview of this year’s crop of new talent. The panel also will answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes secrets. It will air at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET Sunday.

As previously announced, American Idol returns for Season 2 on Sunday, March 3 at 8 PM with returning judges Bryan, Perry and Richie and host Seacrest. Multimedia personality Bobby Bones will take on the role of in-house mentor.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Below is the full Oscar Sunday schedule:

SUNDAY, FEB. 24

EASTERN STANDARD TIME

1–4 PM – “Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!”

4–4:30 PM – “American Idol: A New Journey Begins”

6:30-8 PM – “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet”

8-11 PM – “The Oscars”

11:35 PM– 2:35 AM – “Whiskey Cavalier” – “Pilot: Sneak Peek”

PACIFIC STANDARD TIME

10-1 PM– “Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!”

1–1:30 PM – “American Idol: A New Journey Begins”

3:30-5 PM – “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet”

5-8 PM – “The Oscars”

10-11 PM – “Whiskey Cavalier” – “Pilot: Sneak Peek”