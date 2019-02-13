ABC is tuning up for its second season of American Idol with plans for its premiere week and a new promo. Check out the judges prepping for the inaugural Gem State auditions in the “Greetings from Idaho” clip above.

Season 2 kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, with the first crop of Idol hopefuls auditioning for their shot at that ticket to Hollywood. The cross-country tryout tour continues on March 6, followed by new episodes March 10. The competition then adds a Monday show for five consecutive weeks beginning March 18.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for the second go-round, along with host Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones taking on the role of in-house mentor. The series is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Showrunner Trish Kinane executive produces alongside Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Chris Anokute.