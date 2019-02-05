ABC said Tuesday that its comedy series American Housewife will air two music-themed episodes in the spring during its Season 3, one revolving around its network sibling American Idol that will see guest appearances by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest, and the other the season finale.

The first episode, titled “American Idol,” will air March 19. The season finale, “A Mom’s Parade,” will air May 21. The news was unveiled Tuesday during ABC’s TCA winter press tour day and comes ahead of American Housewife‘s return tonight in its new 8 PM Tuesday anchor slot. It moved from Wednesdays at 8:30 PM to make way for The Goldbergs spinoff Schooled.

In “American Idol,” the plot centers on Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) dream of becoming a musical superstar. Parents Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) are skeptical when Taylor announces she will use her college fund to travel to Los Angeles, audition for American Idol, wow the judges and become an overnight sensation, but Taylor’s passion is undeniable.

The season finale includes four original songs by The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen‘s Justin Paul and Tangled‘s Glenn Slater, and choreography from Ashley Wallen (La La Land, The Greatest Showman). Frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie decides to go “full-Westport” and leaves the family to fend for themselves. The plan backfires when the kids seem to be doing just fine, leaving Greg to suffer the brunt of her absence.

American Housewife is written by Sarah Dunn and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.