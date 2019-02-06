Ryan Murphy has revealed casting news for American Horror Story’s upcoming ninth installment. The AHS series creator broke the news today on Instagram that Gus Kenworthy, Olympic medalist and actor, will join AHS alum Emma Roberts in Season 9

Murphy posted a photo of Kenworthy with the caption: “That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9.”

Pro skier Kenworthy, a silver medalist in the men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, made his TV acting debut in The Real O’Neals on ABC in 2016, followed by Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in which he did a cameo as a skier. He also was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars.

Roberts appeared in AHS: Coven Season 3, followed by Freak Show, Season 4, Cult in Season 7 and Apocalypse in Season 8. She also starred in Murphy’s Scream Queens comedy on Fox.

American Horror Story Season 9 is slated to premiere sometime this year.