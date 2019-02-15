EXCLUSIVE: American Bullet, an action feature starring Glass’ Spencer Treat Clark and Spiderman star Dylan Baker, has found a U.S. home after High Octane Pictures struck a deal at Berlin’s EFM.

High Octane will distribute the film in North America and will sell internationally after closing the deal with Hewes Pictures.

The feature, which also stars Shameless’ Shanola Hampton, is an anthology film consisting of explosive, action-filled short war tales with a sci-fi twist from a number of young filmmakers including Brando Benetton (Nightfire) and Marielle Woods, who was a stunts assistant on Baby Driver and Bright.

Treat Clark recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, while Baker, known for his role on The Good Wife, is set to star in The Hunt alongside Al Pacino.

“Action, adventure, sci-fi and tour-de-force performances from Clark, Baker and Hampton make for one dynamite film,” said High Octane boss Galen Christy. “We’re glad to be in business with Hewes Pictures on a very exciting release and look forward to audiences seeing it later this year.”