Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio have been set as writers and executive producers of Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming global event multi-series for Amazon Studios.

The as-yet untitled epic franchise, described as an action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center, will begin with an international tentpole series. That will be followed by multiple, connected local-language series, with the first two originating in India and Italy.

The Russo brothers are set to direct multiple episodes of the cornerstone series, including the first episode. Their AGBO Studios and Midnight Radio are now assembling a diverse international team to produce the series.

The collaboration stems from the overall deal AGBO, the independent studio founded by the Russos in partnership with Todd Makurath and Mike Larocca, signed with Midnight Radio last June. The two companies also have The Warriors in the works at Netflix based off the classic 1979 Walter Hill film, from Paramount; and From, a horror series with YouTube Red from writer John Griffin.

Midnight Radio also has upcoming series High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz for Disney+, Limetown starring Jessica Biel for Facebook Watch, and Cowboy Bebop for Netflix. Current series include Origin for YouTube Premium and Knightfall for History.