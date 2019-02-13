Amazon is going global in a big way with the launch of 20 new and returning international series including titles from the likes of Amy director Asif Kapadia as well as a Japanese version of The Bachelorette.

It has ordered a raft of scripted and non-scripted titles from Germany, Italy, Spain, India, Japan and Mexico (full list below).

“We’re delighted to announce the commissioning of more than twenty new and returning series, to be produced in seven countries across three continents around the world. We know that customers watching Prime Video everywhere want to see authentic stories, set in their own countries, and to invest in characters that can reflect their own experiences and diversity,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re excited and committed to amplifying the voices of storytellers from all over the world and to bring their visions to life for our viewers worldwide.”

James Farrell, Head of International Originals, highlighted the success of global originals including the UK’s The Grand Tour and All or Nothing: Manchester City, Germany’s You Are Wanted and India’s Breathe. “As well as delighting local audiences, we’re excited to showcase the work of these talented local writers, directors, producers and actors to be enjoyed by an international audience of more than 100 million Prime members worldwide.”

Full 2019 Slate:

La Templanza – Spain

The new Spanish Prime Original drama La Templanza is a dramatic love story set in the 1860’s spanning Mexico, Cuba, London and Spain. The series is based on the eponymous bestselling novel by María Dueñas produced by Atresmedia Studios. La Templanza will go into production in 2019, before being released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

El Cid – Spain

Created and produced by Zebra Producciones and written by Luis Arranz and Adolfo Martinez, the new Spanish Prime Original series, El Cid, retells from a contemporary perspective the story of the most famous Spaniard in history, a man trapped between two worlds and two cultures. A nobleman, a hero, a mercenary, a vassal, but also a man who could have been king. El Cid was centuries ahead of his time and became transcended by his own legend. Production will start in 2019 leading to a release in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Untitled drama series – Italy

Written by celebrated Italian writers Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti, the first ever Italian Prime Original drama series is a crime drama set in Milan in the late eighties which tells the story of a shy, insecure teenager who becomes the youngest member of the mafia, not for money, ambition or the desire of power, but to win the love of her father. Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani’s Wildside for Amazon Studios, the show will begin filming in 2019 before launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo – Germany

A new German Prime Original series, Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo, is based on the controversial 1978 autobiographical book of the same name [We Children of Bahnhof Zoo]. Adapted for television under head writer Annette Hess (Weissensee, Ku’damm 56/59) and her writers room, this new series tells the story of Christiane F. and her dysfunctional friends, who as teenagers descend into the gritty drug scene of 1970’s West-Berlin. Wir Kinder vom Bahnhof Zoo is a modern re-telling of a shocking but compelling story. Produced by Oliver Berben (The Verdict, Shades of Guilt I + II, The Typist, Perfume, Shadowhunters) and Sophie von Uslar (NSU – German History X, Tannbach – Line of Separation) for Constantin Television, the series will go into production in 2019 before being released on Prime Video in Germany. Philipp Kadelbach (Perfume, Generation War, SS-GB) will be directing.

Bandish Bandits – India

A new Indian Prime Original, Bandish Bandits is a romantic musical created by Still and Still Media Collective. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Bandish Bandits is a young, dynamic love story between Radhe, a skilled Indian classical singer shackled by centuries of tradition and Tamanna, a free-spirited pop star who makes up for her mediocre talent with her skills as a seasoned performer. Despite coming from very different worlds, the two set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul. Bandish Bandits will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 for customers in India and across 200 countries and territories.

The Last Hour – India

Created and directed by Amit Kumar (Monsoon Shootout), with Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia (Amy) as Executive Producer, the new Indian Prime Original, The Last Hour is a crime thriller with a supernatural twist set in a small picturesque hill station in the Himalayas. The Last Hour will go into production in January 2019 before being released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Untitled drama thriller series – India

Created by Sudip Sharma (writer of NH 10 & Udta Punjab) and produced by Clean Slate Films, this new Indian Prime Original series is an investigative thriller that also acts as a scathing commentary of modern day Indian society and politics. The series will go into production in February 2019 before being released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Untitled drama series – India

A new Indian Prime Original series, this youth-focused political drama from writer/producer/director Ali Abbas Zafar (Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai) explores the dark corners of Indian politics. Where powerful politicians, and those who aspire to be, sow chaos and manipulate others to control the country, ruthless pragmatism contrasts with the frustrations and aspirations of contemporary India and the ideals of the country’s youth. The series will go into production in March 2019 and will be released on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Untitled Reality Series – India

Produced by OML, the reality series is a comedy talk-show hybrid where celebrities try their hand at stand-up comedy for the first time. The show is created and hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, member of East India Comedy (EIC). Each episode will bring together a renowned stand-up comedian and a famous celebrity as they explore the celebrity’s life, discuss moments they found funny while the comedian guides the celebrity to write a comedy set for the first time. Each episode will have Sapan, the guest comedian and the celebrity performing in front of a live audience at a local comedy club.

Comicstaan (Tamil) – India

Created and produced by OML (Comicstaan), Comicstaan (Tamil) is a regional language spinoff from Amazon Prime Video’s highly successful Prime Original Series – Comicstaan. Comicstaan (Tamil) is the search for the next big Tamil stand-up comedian, where 6 contestants compete every week in different genres of comedy, judged by an audience and a panel of judges. The contestants are mentored in different genres of comedy by veteran Tamil comedians. In every episode, the contestants, with the help of the mentor, prepare a set and perform in front of a live audience. The finale sees the judges and mentors performing live for the audiences.

El Presidente – Mexico

Produced by Oscar‐winning director Pablo Larrain’s production company Fabula (Jackie, A Fantastic Woman) and Gaumont (Narcos), El Presidente, a new Mexican Prime Original series, is a true crime series inspired by the real-life characters and events behind the 2015 “FIFA Gate” corruption scandal. The series explores the scandal from the angle of a small‐time Chilean football club president who rises from obscurity to become a key player in a $150MM bribery conspiracy. El Presidente will go into production next year before launching exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Untitled sci-fi/horror comedy – Mexico

This exciting new series takes viewers through a rollercoaster horror story with high doses of suspense and dark humor throughout an apocalyptic battle of epic proportions. With production set for 2019 from Dynamo (Narcos, El Chapo) and Red Creek Productions (Sins of My Father), the new Mexican Prime Original will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

El Juego de las Llaves – Mexico

The new Mexican Prime Original, El Juego de las Llaves, is a comedy about long-term monogamy, self-realization and desire, set in modern day Mexico City. The series follows four long-lasting couples who are friends that one day decide to swing. In the comedic aftermath, each character must face the impact of the decision they’ve made on their relationship and personal outlook on sexuality. El Juego de las Llaves will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Mexico and more than 200 countries and territories, excluding the US.

Untitled Political Thriller Series – Mexico

In this upcoming Mexican Prime Original series co-produced with Televisa , Mexico City plays the backdrop to an intense and intertwining story comprised of politicians, assassins, government spies and drug cartels all clashing in a struggle to seize control of leadership of both Mexico’s government and its underworld. The series is currently in production and will launch exclusively in 2019 on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Como Sobrevivir Soltero – Mexico

A new Mexican Prime Original series produced by Campanario, Addiction House and Sony Pictures, Como Sobevivir Soltero (How to Survive Being Single) is a one-hour dramedy series is a fictionalized take on the life of Mexican actor Sebastian Zurita and a group of his millennial friends who are all unlucky in love. Rich with dramatic comedy, this Spanish language series set in Mexico City explores the highs and lows of what it’s like to be single and searching for love in a macho Mexican culture that is rapidly evolving. The series enters the world of Sebastian, an actor whose life seems perfect until one day he discovers his fiancé is cheating on him. Hitting bottom, Sebastian is reunited with his single friends, and their comedic journey ensues as they try to navigate today’s dating market – dictated by apps and algorithms-. Como Sobrevivir Soltero begins production in 2019 and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Untitled Social Issue Series – Japan

An unscripted Prime Original produced by VICE MEDIA JAPAN, this new social issue series will be the very first original content collaboration between the global youth media company and Amazon Prime Video. Tackling various topics through VICE’s authentic and alternative lens, in-depth documentaries will explore socially relevant issues, with each feature followed by spirited panel discussions headlined by popular entertainers and diverse panels of guest commentators.

The Bachelorette – Japan

The Bachelorette is a local version of the American reality dating competition format that has aired continuously for 14 seasons in the US since 2003, when it was created as a spinoff of The Bachelor. In The Bachelorette, gender roles are reversed and women are put in the driver’s seat when a single Bachelorette embarks on a journey to find her future husband from a pool of eligible male contestants.