Amazon has ditched its plan to build a new headquarters in New York City, opting instead to proceed with its “HQ2” site in Northern Virginia and additional expansion in Nashville and 17 corporate offices in the U.S. and Canada.

The decision means an estimated 25,000 jobs, generating $27 billion in economic benefit over multiple years, will not be coming to the New York area. The pullout came after fierce opposition by activists and politicians at the local and national level, who objected to a selection process they felt was far too secretive and a $3 billion tax-incentive package they saw as far too generous. One key figure in the fight against the company’s proposed entry into the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens is Rep. Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez, a newly elected Democrat from New York.

In recent days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (a potential 2020 presidential candidate) joined forces to try to push back at opponents. Cuomo said the potential loss of the largest job-creation project in the city’s history would be “a blow” to New York that could have lasting impact.

The political pair, often at odds, bonded over their seeming victory last fall after Amazon said it had selected New York and suburban Washington, D.C. over 232 other cities offering rich tax breaks to the company. Technology jobs, the argument went, would enable the city and state to weather the effects of a future recession, which historically has had an outsized impact on employment rolls tilted heavily toward the financial sector.

New York officials who differed from de Blasio and Cuomo in their assessment of the Amazon situation felt it would be problematic to devote resources to employees making an average of $150,000 a year when the city faces other issues. Crumbling subway and freeway systems, underfunded schools would be pushed aside in favor of large-scale gentrification and its attendant rent hikes and lack of affordable housing, according to opponents.

Here is the full statement released by the company: