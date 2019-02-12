EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will release Ritesh Batra’s romance feature Photograph stateside on May 17, the weekend before the Memorial Day stretch. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The pic follows a struggling Mumbai street photographer who is pressured to wed by his grandmother. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée during a family visit. Despite vast cultural differences, the pair develops a surprising connection that challenges their worldviews.

Photograph is screening as part of the official line-up at the Berlin International Film Festival. When the movie opens in May, it will be a limited release.

Pic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. Producers are Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, Ritesh Batra, Michael Weber, Viola Fügen and Michel Merkt. EPs are Smriti Jain, Gaurav Mishra, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari.

Ritesh Batera is repped by Craig Gering and Rob Kenneally at CAA, Sophie Dolan of 42 and André Des Rochers of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.

Amazon has three Oscar nominations this year for Poland’s entry Cold War: best director Pawel Pawlikowski, best cinematography and best foreign language film of the year.