EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video has exclusively acquired all international SVOD rights to Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston comedy-drama The Upside. Having quietly been involved from production stage, Amazon will launch the Neil Burger-directed film in all international markets as a Prime Original from April 13, which is a 90-day window after the U.S. theatrical release. Pic has taken $86M to date stateside.

The Amazon Prime launch will be a first release for the film in a number of key markets such as France, Italy, Spain and Australia. The deal doesn’t include U.S, Canada or China (where Amazon Prime doesn’t operate).

Inspired by French box office hit Intouchables, Cranston and Hart star with Nicole Kidman in the story of a real-life friendship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and the ex-con he hires as his live in care giver. The film was one of the most successful French films of all time, taking more than $165M in France and $425M globally.

STX handled the domestic release (in a servicing deal for Lantern Entertainment) and also handled international sales.

Amazon Studios made one of the few eye-catching U.S. deals out of the EFM in Berlin when it picked up buzzy Jean Seberg film Against All Enemies starring Kristen Stewart.