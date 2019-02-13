Amazon’s TV series based on the 1992 film A League of Their Own won’t necessarily have the same characters who hit a home run in the 1992 film.

Saying they still were in discussions with the creators, Amazon TV Co-Head Vernon Sanders added “I would say..there be a group of new characters but some nods to the original.”

It’s been nearly a year since Deadline confirmed that Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) and Broad City co-creator/star Abbi Jacobson would write and executive produce the comedy series based on the ’92 film from Sony Pictures TV – a fictionalized account of the real-life World War II-era, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The film, directed by Penny Marshall, starred Tom Hanks as team manager Jimmy Dugan, Geena Davis as Dottie Hinson, Madonna as “All The Way” Mae Mordabito, Lori Petty as Kit Keller, Rosie O’Donnell as Doris Murphy, Anne Ramsay as Helen Haley, and Megan Cavanagh as Marla Hooch.

In 2012, the Library of Congress’s United States National Film Registry selected A League of Their own for preservation, declaring it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”