Amazon has confirmed cast for The Hunt, a vengeance-driven Nazi hunting series executive produced by Oscar-winning Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele. Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton have closed deals to star in the series, along with Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin, and Dylan Baker.

The Hunt follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The Hunt, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who will write and executive produce. Nikki Toscano executive produces and co-showruns with Weil. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will direct the pilot and is executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld (Dark Net) from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick (Prison Break); Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) and Jenna Santoianni (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.