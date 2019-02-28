EXCLUSIVE: Trial & Error star Amanda Payton has joined Sky’s British police comedy Code 404.

The actor, who has also recurred on Animal Kingdom and had spots on Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, NCIS and Workaholics, has booked a series regular role on the six-part series.

Code 404 stars Rogue One’s Daniel Mays and Boardwalk Empire’s Stephen Graham.

The series, which is produced by Broadchurch and Tin Star indie Kudos and Water and Power Productions, also stars Against The Law’s Richard Gadd. It was written by Horrible Histories and Not Going Out writer Daniel Peak and directed by Al Campbell. The pilot was directed by Ben Palmer.

Code 404 is set in the near future and will revolve around two Detective Inspectors, DI John Major (Daniel Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham), who are the top crime fighting duo in the Unit. But when an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed. How will the SIU function without Major? It doesn’t have to. As an ‘asset’ considered too valuable to lose, Major’s body is fast-tracked into an experimental Artificial Intelligence project to bring him back from the dead. The only problem is, Major 2.0 may look like and sound like the original, but something has been lost in translation – quite a lot actually. His arrogant demeanor and gung-ho approach remain but his crimefighting instincts have completely deserted him.

Phil Temple exec produces for Kudos and Sam Myer and Tom Miller exec produces for Water and Power, with Morwenna Gordon from Sky. It is distributed by Sky Vision. The series was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Sky’s Head of Comedy and Zai Bennett, Director of Programming for Sky Entertainment UK & Ireland.

Payton is repped by SMS Talent and Holly Shelton Management.