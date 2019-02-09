Amanda Knox is expanding her relationship with SundanceTV and Sundance Now, with her true crime podcast The Truth About True Crime with Amanda Knox, set to launch more episodes, parent AMC Networks announced Saturday at TCA.

The podcast launched last year to accompany true crime series Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle on SundanceTV.

Now Sundance TV and streaming service Sundance Now are preparing to roll out a new slate of true crime documentary series, and Knox’s podcast “will take a detailed look” at the crimes chronicled in the projects.

Knox, who is an executive producer on the podcast series with Christopher Robinson, says she’ll “bring nuance” to the stories told in the documentary series.

“After surviving my own true crime saga, I tend not to be a fan of the genre, because it so often veers into sensationalism at the expense of the human beings involved and the truth,” Knox said in a statement. “But these stories are very important when told with compassion and context. I’m excited to partner with Sundance to bring nuance to these stories.”

The upcoming slate of series includes Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo, Killing for Love, The Preppie Murder: Death In Central Park (WT), and No One Saw A Thing.

Knox made headlines around the world when she was arrested in 2007, for the brutal murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, inside the duo’s cottage in the Italian town of Perugia. Prosecutors said then-exchange student Knox and her Italian boyfriend killed Kercher after a night fueled by sex and drugs. Knox, who maintained that she and her former Italian boyfriend were innocent, was convicted and later vindicated when Italy’s highest court threw out her conviction.

Jan Diedrichsen, executive director of SundanceTV and Sundance Now, described Knox as a “real-life expert” on true crimes.

“In keeping with the Sundance tradition of innovation in storytelling, SundanceTV and Sundance Now are thrilled to expand deeper into true crime space,” said Diedrichsen. “While television as a format allows us to utilize archival footage, photos and videos, the podcast format allows for a deeper conversation and expansion of the story. What’s more, we have found a real-life expert in Amanda Knox, who brings a unique perspective to the true crime genre, and a humanity to the storytelling.”

Episodes of The Truth About True Crime with Amanda Knox are currently available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other listening platforms. Listeners can also subscribe on the platform of their choice via Art19.

The new episodes will be timed to premiere alongside each documentary, with the podcasts running from 20-30 minutes in duration.