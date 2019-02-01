Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon are set to star in Mikael Marcimain’s survival thriller Horizon Line for STXfilms and Nordic major SF Studios.

Written by 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, Horizon Line follows former lovers Sara and Jackson who find themselves reunited ahead of their friend’s tropical island wedding. As the only passengers on a single-engine Cessna plane making its way over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, a spark soon rekindles. However, when their pilot suddenly suffers a heart attack, the couple must fight for their lives to stay airborne and find their way back to land.

SF Studios

Filming starts on February 11 in Mauritius before moving to Dublin and then Pinewood in London. STXinternational is handling international distribution. The company will launch sales on the new title at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

“I am so excited to produce the first English-language film of one of Sweden’s most talented directors, based on Josh and Matt’s unique script with Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon starring. This is going to be an entertaining thrill ride that we are looking forward to making with our friends at STX,” says Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, producer and SVP International Production at SF Studios.

STXfilms

“When I first read Horizon Line I was immediately struck by the high concept, constant tension and brilliant characters that just jumped from the page. You are rooting for this couple at every step of the way – it’s a complete crowd pleaser and audiences in the U.S. and around the world will love them and the film,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms. “It also makes me especially happy to be partnering with Fredrik and our friends at SF Studios.”

Horizon Line is one of the first features in SF Studio’s strategy to produce English-language films for the global market. Upcoming titles include a U.S. remake of A Man Called Ove starring Tom Hanks, based on the international bestseller and the Oscar-nominated box office hit; and I am Victor based on an upcoming novel by Jo Nesbø adapted by Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade with Baltasar Kormakur set to direct.

SF Studios’ own Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (Borg/McEnroe, Easy Money) is producing Horizon Line. EPs include Jaume Collett-Sera (The Shallows, Non-Stop), Juan Sola (The Commuter) and Peter Garde (A Royal Affair, Antichrist). Swedish film and television director Marcimain’s credits include Call Girl, Gentlemen and The Laser Man.

Williams is best known for her critically acclaimed performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out and her role as Marnie Michaels on the HBO comedy-drama series Girls. Dreymon’s credits include the Netflix/BBC series The Last Kingdom and FX’s American Horror Story: Coven. He also appeared in the WWII movie Resistance.

Marcimain is repped by CAA, Agentfirman Planthaber/Kildén/Mandic and Cinetic. Williams is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Dreymon is repped by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment.