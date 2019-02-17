Refresh for latest…: After getting off to an early start in Asia last weekend, Fox/Lightstorm’s Alita: Battle Angel moved into wide offshore release this session with $56.2M in 86 markets. That brings the total on the expensive James Cameron-produced pic to $94.4M at the international box office. Key releases in China and Japan are on deck for Friday.

Fox had earlier taken advantage of the Chinese New Year to push Alita out in South East Asia where the source material and next-level 3D are particular draws. Turnstiles typically, and naturally, slow down after the holiday period in that part of the world, and Alita saw a significant drop in Korea which had led the previous session. However, she maintained No. 1s in most of the Asian hubs.

Alita’s $56.2M weekend is higher than estimates we were hearing ahead of the frame which included strong starts in Russia and Mexico. The question is what her legs will look like in Europe and some of the more mature markets moving forward — the UK this weekend dipped about 57%, for example, and Spain was the only No. 1 opener of the continent’s majors. Currently, Alita is outpacing Ready Player One (+5%) and The Maze Runner (+43%) in the same group of 86 offshore markets and at today’s rates. The Maze Runner in 2014 finaled at about $246M internationally and RP1 did $445M including over $200M in China (all historic rates). At what Cameron recently called a “battle-cruiser class of budgets,” Alita remains an expensive break-even proposition.

IC As for China, which joins the Battle on Friday, it’s getting a visit from Cameron tomorrow. A beloved figure in the Middle Kingdom, he’ll be in Beijing for the premiere. Early estimates on next weekend’s opening are in the $50M zone. Alita could see terrific carryover if she taps into a similar Middle Kingdom vein as Ready Player One did last year (that film also had extra local muscle via Alibaba). Of course, even if she does kick-ass business in China, Alita will return just 25% of the box office to Fox’s coffers.

Also in China next weekend, Alita will be contending with holdover business from sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth. The overall leader at the international box office last frame and this, the pic has now cumed RMB 3.789B ($560M) to become the 2nd biggest local film ever in the Middle Kingdom, behind only Wolf Warrior 2 (based on local currency). It reached the mark in 13 days and will soon get across $600M.

The Wu Jing-starrer also hit another milestone in the current session, topping Avengers: Infinity War to become the top-grossing IMAX release ever in China. The total there is now $43.7M.

With a 50% drop for the FSS this session to $90M, Wandering Earth is still dominating showtimes in the Middle Kingdom. It is expected to begin to shed screens and jockey with the arrival of Alita on Friday.

Elsewhere, Universal/Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U blew out candles in 41 overseas markets with an $11.8M start. Majors in the mix are led by Korea ($2.2M). Overall, the sequel is tracking ahead of the original in 23 markets with Italy, Russia and Japan still to come.

And in milestones, Disney’s Ralph Breaks The Internet has crossed $300M internationally and $500M worldwide. Warner Bros’ Aquaman, meanwhile, is swimming right up alongside $800M overseas and has now reeled in $1.13B global.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

