In a new look at Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, we learn not to underestimate sci-fi’s newest hero.

The 30-second Super Bowl spot gives a new look at titular cyborg heroine played by Rosa Salazar as she fights her way through Iron City and proves that she is not someone to be messed with.

Directed by Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Alita: Battle Angel is based on the manga series Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. The film stars Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and Keean Johnson.

Alita: Battle Angel follows the titular Alita (Salazar) who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control.

Check out the trailer above.