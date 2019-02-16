Refresh for box office chart and more analysis on this weekend’s films: When a studio or a filmmaker builds a movie for north of $170M, the expectation is to soar to the greatest heights at the box office, and a passion project in the hands of James Cameron as producer — what studio wouldn’t double down on that, especially in an era starving for fresh franchises?

His Alita: Battle Angel, directed by Robert Rodriguez, is easily winning the Presidents Day box office with a $24.4M 3-day and $28.8M, but it is hardly enough to be considered a success. By Monday, the pic’s five-day total per industry estimates this morning should reach $37.5M. Friday pulled in $7.5M, which though down from Valentine’s Day $8.7M, was really +17% when you back out previews from Thursday’s number.

Outside film finance sources with knowledge of the pic’s budget have informed us that breakeven is anywhere between $500M-$550M, and well, good luck reaching that. Fox is hoping for a good return this weekend in regards to overseas (analysts peg Alita‘s second weekend between $40M-$50M). Cameron is taking the film to China on Monday for a premiere where they adore him. Like Ready Player One which had its theme of the underdog versus The Man, that’s also going on here in Alita and that could resonate with Middle Kingdom audiences (the Steven Spielberg-directed pic debuted to $61.6M and ended its run at $218.4M). Still even if Alita has China-heavy ticket sales, only 25%-27% of that come back to Fox coffers. In Japan, where we hear the pic is in previews, some audience members have already watched the feature adaptation of Yukito Kishiro’s manga Gunnm four times.

However, the overall challenge with Alita —film critics’ 59% Rotten Tomatoes score aside—and why it’s not doing well is that fresh sci-fi material, and world creation when its not under the Marvel ‘Goodhousekeeping’ banner, it’s increasingly becoming an impossible task. We saw this with the Peter Jackson-produced Mortal Engines which flat broke down with a $110M production cost with a final domestic of $16M and WW $81.7M. Audiences are fickle: They’ll either reject what’s foreign, while critics demand that the film be entirely original and socially relevant. With Alita, esteemed New York Times critic Manohla Dargis felt like she saw this movie too many times before (the pic does have echoes of Avatar and Pinocchio) calling it “a pileup of clichés in service to technological whiz-bangery, Alita is one more story of the not quite human brought to life with hubris and bleeding-edge science.”

Fox knew that despite whatever the marketing materials might be conveying (read on for that) or critics were saying, once audiences were in their seats, they would enjoy the ride of Alita (especially in Dolby, which is akin to a great theme park ride). This is why they screened the film multiple times to tastemaker groups and fans ahead of the pic’s opening. This is evident in the pic’s A- CinemaScore, 4 stars from Kids on PostTrak and 84% grade from men over 25. The studio showed off 30 minutes last fall through to December all over the world, with the film getting a full preview in its entirety in New Zealand last month.

As far as those staying away from Alita, RelishMix reports that “Some who have seen early screenings warn that the ending is very divisive and hint at a potential cliff hanger – one that might not quite work. For others still, they’re not seeing anything new or urgent with Alita, which suggests some action fans are hedging their bets for more reviews and word-of-mouth before deciding whether or not the recent campaign push for ‘see it in theaters’ is worth the trip.”

Fox had always teed Alita up as an event film: They offered SXSW attendees a chance last year to walk on the sets at Rodriguez’s studio, they showed off at least 20 minutes of footage at CinemaCon to exhibitors with the pic’s producer Jon Landau in attendance, who talked up the film and how it was a passion project of Cameron’s in development since 2000, only to be sidelined by Avatar. We understand that in regards to the making of Alita, this wasn’t a situation where Fox couldn’t ride herd on 800-lb gorilla filmmakers like Cameron and Rodriguez (ala Warner Bros. and the Wachowskis’ Jupiter Ascending). Cameron and Rodriguez were open to notes, and their gist was to be faithful to the source material.

So why did Alita: Battle Angel get its wings clipped? (at least here in the states). We hear it was a challenge for Fox marketing. There was a constant push and pull of who Alita‘s target audience was (teenage girls or older males?), and what it should be sold as since it’s both a steampunk action sci-fi with a YA romance/coming of age story. While that might sound like Hunger Games, understand that property already had people in the theater due to book sales. We’re starting off anew here with Alita. The fact that Alita was a female-action driven movie wasn’t the problem, rather the optics: There was a lot of metal, futuristic mecca cyborg stuff, all of which appealed to older males. But at the pic’s core is a love story with a teenage robot girl, which is a tough sell. The one sheets displayed send questions whether the film is animated.

Who has turned out so far for Alita? In updated PostTrak, M25+ at 34% are the biggest quad giving the pic its best grade at 84%. This is followed by men under 25 at 26% (with a 71% grade), then females under 25 (21% with a 73% grade), and females over at 19% (78% positive score). Overall, a healthy 59% recommend. Those between 13-17 made up 8% of Alita’s ticket buyers giving it an 81% score. Among kids under 12, Boys 10-12 were the biggest demo at 37% followed by Girls 10-12 (23%). But girls loved the movie more at 100% versus boy’s 77%.

If there’s one complaint overall as to why some are scared away from Alita: Those big kewpie doll eyes. RelishMix noticed the mixed reaction to Alita leaning toward negative on social media reporting, “Moviegoers are actually complaining that Alita’s eyes are too big. That sentiment is truly one of the biggest complaints about the movie is that her very look makes the hero appear un-real, and takes the audience out of the experience a bit.”

What’s up those big eyes? Essentially, the filmmakers were being true to Kishiro’s source material; that’s how she looks in the comics. While the feature adaptation of manga Ghost in the Shell suffered a whitewashing controversy in the casting of Scarlett Johansson, sources say that no one has greatly objected to Alita as the title character is rendered in mo-cap.

Fox

Word is that this might be the final Fox movie before the Disney-merger (some on the Disney side even assumed they’d be handling distribution on this one). If that’s the case, it’s unfortunate that Fox has to go off in a dying spark. There are some close to Alita who believe that the whole merger was a distraction internally with some turnover in the PR department. In all fairness to Fox marketing, Alita was just a riddle. They pulled off a miracle this Oscar season with Bohemian Rhapsody; a challenge that other studio marketing teams would have buckled under: They bested Bohemian Rhapsody‘s tattered director controversy, outstripped the pic’s tracking with a $51M domestic start, with $211M stateside and $846M-plus WW, plus five Oscar noms including best picture, and two Golden Globe wins for Best Drama and Lead actor Rami Malek. No one could have predicted that success back in September. Despite Alita‘s lackluster results, Fox distribution gets a pat on the back for making the best situation possible for the film. While late December would have been Lightstorm’s favorite spot since that’s where Avatar launched, Alita would have been pummeled by the big IP competition in Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Mary Poppins Returns. Even poor Bumblebee couldn’t keep up making the least of the four with $126M, and the lowest in the Transformers franchise despite awesome reviews (93% Rotten Tomatoes) and A- CinemaScore.

Other notes on this weekend:

–Warner Bros. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, while no longer a dead heat threat to Alita with $19.1M FSS (-44%) and $24.7M FSSM, held much better than many anticipated. Universal/Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U was originally seen to be the biggest threat to Alita, and the sequel has fallen apart (read on). Lego Movie 2 is expected to see $66.1M in its running total by Monday.

–The Burbank lot can savor third place as well with New Line’s Isn’t It Romantic which has $13.3M over FSS, $15.5M over FSSM, and $21.7M over 6 days, and around the same amount that Rebel Wilson’s previous New Line romantic comedy, How to Be Single made over the same period of time: $22.4M. It’s OK for a film that cost $31M before P&A. How to Be Single ended its run at $46.8M domestic, $112.3M WW (it also had Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Dakota Johnson in it). Friday’s business of $2.9M, was down 29% from Valentine’s Day. Three-and-a-half stars on PostTrak, 50% definite recommend, and female heavy at 71% who grade it at 81% positive. Relish Mix says that the mix of stars in the pic –Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth, Wilson and Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis– are getting shoutouts on social with Chopra the social media magnet here with her 100M followers across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The pic counts a massive social media universe for a romantic comedy at 255M well above the genre’s 125M universe of YouTube views, FB, Twitter and Instagram followers.

–Paramount’s What Men Want strong enough in weekend 2 to kick Happy Death Day 2U in the teeth with $10.4M FSS (-43%), $12M FSSM and running total by Monday of $37.2M.

—Happy Death Day 2U tracking had as a near threat to Alita with a $17M-20M FSS and $23M-$25M over 6-days. The results are significantly less than that with $9M FSS, $10.4M FSSM and a six-day of $14.9M. Despite all the rah-rah of how cheap this movie was at $9M, this is not the over-indexing horror success we’ve come to expect from Blumhouse. The six-day here is less than the fourth Purge which made $33.6M over that period. Reviews at 66% fresh were less than the 71% of the first one. Critics were wowed by the Groundhog Day nature of the first one, and some think the sequel is more complicated in a Back to the Future 2 kind of way and less fun. Some close to the pic blame tracking, but c’mon — it’s a horror sequel to a film that didn’t really tap into the zeitgeist like the latest Halloween, or even Don’t Breathe a few years ago.

