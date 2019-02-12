At today’s TCA, HGTV announced a second season of Windy City Rehab which follows real estate developer and former DIY Kitchen Crashers star Alison Victoria as she renovates Chicago fixer uppers.

It’s HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series in more than a year, which prompted the network to pick up 10 episodes for a second season.

Windy City Rehab per HGTV currently ranks as the No. 1 series for them in viewers P25-34 and is a top 10 cable program among women 25-54 in the Tuesday 9-10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot. The series has drawn 9.3M-plus viewers since it premiered on Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 9 pm ET/PT.

On Windy City Rehab, Victoria tackles her dream job of flipping houses in her hometown of Chicago. Her sharp business skills, knowledge of the local market, and desire to create luxurious designs come in handy, since she’s spending an enormous amount of money to score vintage fixer uppers in historic neighborhoods and needs to attract high-end buyers or risk losing substantial investments. With her lead contractor, Donovan Eckhardt, alongside, Victoria revives these homes and — wherever possible — keeps true to their original history, architecture and community roots.