The first episode of Showtime’s Desus & Mero will be a homecoming block party. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set as the first guest of fellow Bronx natives Desus Nice and the Kid Mero when their weekly half-hour late-night talker premieres next week. Watch the video announcement above.

The host duo also will visit the freshman congresswoman’s new D.C. offices, determined to make her feel at home, as well as give their singular takes on the day’s hot topics before a small live studio audience. The premiere airs at 11 p.m. Thursday, February 21.

Other guests set for early episodes of Desus & Mero — Showtime’s first late-night talker — include John Legend, Vince Staples, Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Pusha T. and presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

For the unitiated, here’s a little background on Desus & Mero, per Showtime: