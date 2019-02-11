The project is produced by Pink Revolver Pictures, Metropolitan Entertainment, Pierce Cravens (Oh, Hello), Rowan Russell and Lawson. Pic reps Lawson’s feature directorial debut. Nic diPierro is co-producing. Cameras are currently rolling and will continue through the end of the month.

The cast also features Eric Nelsen (The Bay), Adam Rose (Veronica Mars), Mark Lawson (One Life to Live) and Kelsey Douglas.

Daddario next appears in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, and Katherine O’Brien’s Lost Transmissions with Simon Pegg and Juno Temple, and she’s executive producing and starring in the romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret? based on the Sophie Kinsella bestseller. She starred in the Dwayne Johnson pics San Andreas and Baywatch which collectively made close to $652 million worldwide.

