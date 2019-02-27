Four-time Academy Award winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu has been chosen as the president of the Cannes Film Festival jury. He will head the Official Selection competition at the 72nd edition of the highly regarded festival. He will be the first Mexican artist to sit in the position.

Innaritu’s relationship with the fest goes back to when his film Amores Perros won the Critics’ Week sidebar back in 2000. From there, he would be a mainstay at the fest, winning director honors for Babel in 2006. In 2010, Biutiful screened at the fest while his VR project installation Carne y Arena (Flesh and Sand) was an official selection in 2017. included as part of the official selection in 2017.

“Cannes is a festival that has been important to me since the beginning of my career,” said Inarritu in a statement. “I am humbled and thrilled to return this year with the immense honor of presiding over the Jury. Cinema runs through the veins of the planet and this festival has been its heart. We on the jury will have the privilege to witness the new and excellent work of fellow filmmakers from all over the planet. This is a true delight and a responsibility, that we will assume with passion and devotion.”

Pierre Lescure, President of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate are “delighted” that Inarritu accepted the invitation. “Not only is he a daring filmmaker and a director who is full of surprises, Alejandro is also a man of conviction, an artist of his time,” they said in a joint statement.

Cate Blanchett, who starred in Innaritu’s aforementioned Babel served as jury president in 2018. The jury of the 71st edition of the fest awarded the Palme d’or to Shoplifters by Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

The Festival de Cannes takes place from May 14-25.