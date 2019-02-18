Alec Baldwin has responded to President Trump’s angry riposte to the latest Saturday Night Live episode by asking whether the language used by the President “constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family.”

The actor, who regularly impersonates Trump on the show, tweeted, “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family.”

Trump had responded angrily to SNL‘s latest skit on the President and other U.S. politicians by asking, “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?”

Trump attacks on the media are common and yet this may be a new low. Peter Baker, Chief White House Correspondent of The New York Times, noted on Twitter that “no other president in decades publicly threatened ‘retribution’ against a television network because it satirized him.”

Senator Chuck Schumer took his SNL impersonation in better humor, tweeting, “Good impersonation, @NBCSNL. But got one thing wrong. I use a flip phone!”