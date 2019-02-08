Along with Keith Carradine and Harvey Keitel, Abert Finney starred in The Duellists, the very first feature film directed by Ridley Scott. Finney played the role of Fouche. It was the start of a long personal and professional relationship between them. The filmmaker is among many mourning the passing of a great actor, and he has written a short remembrance for Deadline.

As a student on a travelling scholarship in America I was in NY in the early 60s – one night I went to a cinema to watch a British film, I was homesick for England and the midlands. It was Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

This was Albert Finney’s marvelous ENTRANCE.

A formidably charming bad boy with the ladies – when I left the theatre I even tried to behave like him for a week – I recall getting slapped a couple of times that week.

But 30 years on I did have the pleasure of persuading him to play a formidable FOUCHE – in my first film – The Duellists – which I might add, he generously did for Free!

I sent him a crate of red wine as payment – and never heard back.

He next played for me in the film I produced, The Gathering Storm, as a marvelous Winston Churchill with Vanessa Redgrave as Clemmie -GOLDEN GLOBE & EMMY

I finally got to work with him as a director in A Good Year as the favorite Uncle to Russell Crowe – we all had a great time working together, where I got to know him better and was knocked out by his talent, charm and energy

What life ! —

What a loss ! —

A marvelous artist —

And the best guy to have dinner with

And Tom Jones is one of my favorite films !

Where have these golden oldies gone ?

To the bar possibly — CHEERS !

AND THANKS ALBERT !

With admiration

RIDLEY SCOTT