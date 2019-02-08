Refresh for updates Albert Finney, who died yesterday, is being remembered by co-stars and colleagues from Hollywood to London today as an actor who all but defined versatility. From the intimate kitchen-sink dramas that started his career to the big, broad musicals like Scrooge (pictured) and Annie that became family fare traditions, Finney was, as Rufus Sewell, his A Man of No Importance co-star, “effortlessly great.”
“I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film Erin Brockovich,” tweeted Marg Helgenberger. “An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend…”
James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli remembered the Skyfall actor: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Albert Finney. It was a privilege to work with him and an honour to have had him as part of our Bond family.”
Here is a sampling of remembrances. Deadline will update periodically…