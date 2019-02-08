Refresh for updates Albert Finney, who died yesterday, is being remembered by co-stars and colleagues from Hollywood to London today as an actor who all but defined versatility. From the intimate kitchen-sink dramas that started his career to the big, broad musicals like Scrooge (pictured) and Annie that became family fare traditions, Finney was, as Rufus Sewell, his A Man of No Importance co-star, “effortlessly great.”

“I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film Erin Brockovich,” tweeted Marg Helgenberger. “An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend…”

James Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli remembered the Skyfall actor: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Albert Finney. It was a privilege to work with him and an honour to have had him as part of our Bond family.”

I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film ERIN BROCKOVICH. An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend. My thoughts are with his family. — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney was a damn fine actor. No nonsense. Straight to the point. He made it seem effortless, even when you knew it wasn't. From all accounts, he lived the same way and was a great friend. A Tough loss. My thoughts are with his family. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) February 8, 2019

The old man's still an artist with a Thompson. RIP Albert Finney pic.twitter.com/F83GUJVq9k — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 8, 2019

I remember seeing SHOOT THE MOON with my Aunt Denise when I was about 10 years old. And then seeing ANNIE a few weeks later with my Mom. Then putting together that the father in both was the same man and thinking – wow, that’s what acting means. Thank you, Albert Finney. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QyXOY0rKSO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 8, 2019

One of the greatest actors Britain has ever produced. His dazzlingly brilliant portrayal of Churchill in The Gathering Storm was the best of all those who have played Sir Winston. Finney was a wondrously talented giant of stage & screen. pic.twitter.com/2lLbFt8lxq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2019

from Daddy Warbucks to Winston Churchill, great career, great actor, great life. RIP #AlbertFinney pic.twitter.com/bLH5lmV0Rj — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 8, 2019

"Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not." RIP Albert Finney, the original Angry Young Man, thanks for 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning', 'Miller’s Crossing', 'Two For The Road', 'Gumshoe', 'The Dresser', 'Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead', 'Tom Jones' & so many others… pic.twitter.com/TKGJYKcK8Z — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 8, 2019

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "We are heartbroken at the loss of Albert Finney. It was a privilege to work with him and an honour to have had him as part of our Bond family.” — James Bond (@007) February 8, 2019

He’s one of the best!#TheDresser#TomJones#MillersCrossing#Annie#ErinBrockovich pic.twitter.com/R7Lx2gYro5 — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) February 8, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Albert Finney . I had the great pleasure of working with him on ‘Annie’ the movie. Who could forget him in Tom Jones .RIP we will miss you!!!❤️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) February 8, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great #AlbertFinney – a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/jKvcGsiFUE — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 8, 2019

Very sad to hear about Albert Finney. I had the enormous privilege of working with him early on. Apart from being effortlessly great he was also a great all round example of how to behave. https://t.co/mZXeqmWrqJ — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) February 8, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Albert Finney. He was a huge part of the National Theatre acting company from its early days in Chichester and performed many roles over the years, including Hamlet which opened the Lyttelton Theatre in 1976. pic.twitter.com/IxWt6ayXCM — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney. One of the greatest. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace dear Albert Finney 😇🙏🏿 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) February 8, 2019

Rest In Peace, Albert Finney. Your Daddy Warbucks was a big part of my childhood. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) February 8, 2019

deeply saddened by the passing of Albert Finney. He was unique. RIP pic.twitter.com/g0KeoJctXU — angus macfadyen (@macfadyenangus) February 8, 2019

ALBERT FINNEY was an actors actor …I saw him first on Broadway in LUTHER …without compare … Rest In Peace Mr. F. https://t.co/vofRDbDW4C — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 8, 2019

Thank you to Albert Finney for your artistry over so many years. A true inspiration. #RIP ♥️ https://t.co/5GpX5Ku8OG — Carla Gugino (@carlagugino) February 8, 2019