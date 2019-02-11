EXCLUSIVE: Law & Order alumna Alana de la Garza has been tapped as a lead opposite Julian McMahon and Keisha Castle-Hughes in FBI: Most Wanted, the planted spinoff of Dick Wolf’s freshman CBS drama series FBI. The spinoff has a series commitment, making an episodic pickup for next season likely. It reunites de la Garza and Wolf after she played Connie Rubirosa on Wolf’s long-running NBC procedural drama Law & Order and on spinoff Law & Order: LA.

As the name suggests, FBI: Most Wanted centers on the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on its Most Wanted list.

De la Garza will play A.S.A.C. (Assistant Special Agent in Charge) Isobel Castile, Fugitive Squad Supervisor, polished and focused West Point graduate with a brief stint in Silicon Valley. She’s a rising star who shuns politics and is a guided missile in the field.

The planted spinoff is written by Wolf and one of his trusted writer-producers, Law & Order alum Rene Balcer, and will be directed by another Law & Order veteran, Fred Berner. FBI: Most Wanted hails from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, where Wolf’s company is based, in association with CBS TV Studios. Wolf and Balcer executive produce with Wolf Films’ Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

This marks De la Garza’s return to CBS where she starred as Clara Seger on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which aired for two seasons on CBS, and in the pilot Chiefs last season. She’s repped by SDB Partners.