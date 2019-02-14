EXCLUSIVE: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has named industry veteran Steve Bunnell as Vice President of Film/Content Buying and Licensing, heading a new department for the growing exhibitor. Bunnell will continue to be based in Los Angeles and work closely with the Alamo Drafthouse home office in Austin, Texas.

“Alamo Drafthouse is committed to an aggressive expansion plan in the coming years,” says Bunnell. “And I’m very excited to implement this new department, along with Kayla Pugh and James Emanuel Shapiro, to help enhance and grow the brand while bringing the films we love to the widest possible audience.”

Alamo Drafthouse operates 36 cinema-eateries in 23 markets across ten states. The company has over a dozen new locations announced or under construction, including Los Angeles, Manhattan, Staten Island, Orlando, and St. Louis.

“We’ve been working with Steve in a consulting role for the past several months as we evaluated this initiative,” says Alamo Drafthouse Chief Creative Officer Mike Sherrill. “It’s rare for us to encounter such extensive experience and knowledge in one individual and we’re honored that he’s going to be a part of the Alamo Drafthouse family.”

Before joining Alamo Drafthouse, Bunnell was SVP/Chief Content Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, leading programming decisions for nearly 600 locations. Steve played a key role in expanding movie choices, including arthouse, specialized films, and live events, as well as initiatives that include the development of the Best Picture Film Festival initiative. Prior to Regal, he served as EVP/General Sales Manager for Universal Pictures, determining release dates, distribution plans and sales policies in the domestic market. Bunnell also spent six years as the EVP of Global Content Programming with Cinemark.