The two-hour season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions (1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, 10.53M viewers) was the most watched show on Presidents Day Monday in primetime, even in the demo but setting a season high as it wrapped its debut run.

The NBC competition series split the nightly spoils with ABC’s two-hour The Bachelor (1.9, 6.48M), which also hit a season high and topped AGT in the key adults 18-49 demo for a sixth consecutive week as the two kept their winning streaks alive in the respective metrics.

ABC wrapped its good night with The Good Doctor (1.1, 6.21M), up a tenth and the holiday’s top scripted performer. It edged NBC’s season finale of Manifest (1.0, 5.42M), off a tenth, at 10 PM in the demo. CBS’ Bull (0.7, 6.73M) took overall viewers in the time slot.

CBS started its night in the reality headwinds with originals of comedies The Neighborhood (1.1, 6.50M), off two tenths, and Man With a Plan (0.9, 5.30M), off a tenth, followed by Magnum, P.I. (0.8, 5.93M) at 9 PM, which was even with its last original three weeks ago.

Fox’s Monday duo The Resident (0.9, 5.13M) fell back a tenth, while The Passage (0.9, 3.50M) touched a season viewership low but ended flat in the demo.

The CW went with repeats.

Overall, NBC (1.5, 8.83M) took total viewers while ABC (1.6, 6.39M) edged it in the demo. CBS (0.9, 6.19M) was No. 3 in viewers and tied Fox (0.9, 4.31M) in the demo.