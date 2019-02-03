The trophies for the 23rd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards were handed out on Saturday night at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown with two of the most game-changing inclusive films of the year Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians taking home awards for film and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Handmaid’s Tale winning for TV.

Hosted by David Alan Grier, the annual award ceremony honors excellence in production design in film and television. Among the special honorees were Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rob Marshall who received the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award as well as Lifetime Achievement Award recipients that included Production Designer Jeannine Oppewall, Senior Illustrator and Production Designer Ed Verreaux, Scenic Artist Jim Fiorito and Set Designer and Art Director William F. Matthews.

Amanda N’Duka was on the scene at the ceremony. The night was light and not weighed down with the usual stress and political-driven speeches from regular award ceremonies. Instead, the winners beamed with gratitude for their peers.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Black Panther‘s Hannah Beachler, who was the only woman in her category, accepted her award thanking director Ryan Coogler. “This journey started six years ago on Fruitvale Station in a very awkward Skype interview,” she said. “He’s altered my life. This journey of Panther has altered my life… just learning about who I am and really pushing the idea of design…it’s your heart, it’s your soul.”

“You’re all artists, I’ve worked with many people in this room,” said Marshall when accepting the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award. “I would say that working with you is the joy of my life”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Marshall summed up the role of an art director’s role saying they take your vision and “what you are feeling and seeing” and bring it to life.

Nelson Coates, who won or Crazy Rich Asians and is the president of the ADG, accepted his award with tears, encouraging people to create opportunities for purposeful and meaningful inclusion in front of and behind the cameras.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Matthews went a different route with his acceptance speech by doing some skewering humor of his role in the industry.

“Art directing is exciting,” said Matthews. “Where else do you get to design a Japanese garden or a walk-through vagina?”

However there was one speech that garnered some boos — but it was all in good fun. With the Super Bowl less than 24 hours away, Mara LePere-Schloop, who won for her work on TNT’s The Alienist slid in a “Go Patriots!” to a room full of L.A. Rams fans.

Last year, The Shape of Water won the ADG Award for Period Film and went on to receive the Academy Award for Production Design and also the Best Picture. This year, Fiona Crombie took the trophy for Period Film for her work in The Favourite. Could this foreshadow an Oscar win for Production Design for the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed unorthodox Queen Anne pic? And if history repeats itself, could it be bold enough to win Best Picture?

Now in its second year, the animated category was given to Adam Stockhausen and Paul Harrod for Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs.

Read the complete winners list below.

FANTASY FILM

BLACK PANTHER

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER



CONTEMPORARY FILM

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Production Designer: NELSON COATES

ANIMATED FILM

ISLE OF DOGS

Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD

PERIOD FILM

THE FAVOURITE

Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

THE ALIENIST: “THE BOY ON THE BRIDGE”

Production Designer: MARA LePERE-SCHLOOP



ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL: “SIMONE,” “WE’RE GOING TO THE CATSKILLS!”

Production Designer: BILL GROOM



HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

GLOW: “VIKING FUNERAL,” “PERVERTS ARE PEOPLE, TOO,” “ROSALIE”

Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

SESAME STREET: “BOOK WORMING,” “THE COUNT’S COUNTING ERROR,” “STREET FOOD”

Production Designer: DAVID GALLO

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

THE OSCARS: “90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS”

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “JUNE,” “UNWOMEN”

Production Designer: MARK WHITE, ELISABETH WILLIAMS

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

APPLE: “WELCOME HOME”

Production Designer: CHRISTOPHER GLASS

ADG CINEMATIC IMAGERY AWARD

Rob Marshall

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Jim Fiorito

William F. Matthews

Jeannine Oppewal

Ed Verreaux

SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENT

Marjo Bernay

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Ben Carre

Anthony Masters

