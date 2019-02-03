The trophies for the 23rd Annual Art Directors Guild Awards were handed out on Saturday night at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown with two of the most game-changing inclusive films of the year Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians taking home awards for film and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Handmaid’s Tale winning for TV.
Hosted by David Alan Grier, the annual award ceremony honors excellence in production design in film and television. Among the special honorees were Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rob Marshall who received the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award as well as Lifetime Achievement Award recipients that included Production Designer Jeannine Oppewall, Senior Illustrator and Production Designer Ed Verreaux, Scenic Artist Jim Fiorito and Set Designer and Art Director William F. Matthews.
Amanda N’Duka was on the scene at the ceremony. The night was light and not weighed down with the usual stress and political-driven speeches from regular award ceremonies. Instead, the winners beamed with gratitude for their peers.
Black Panther‘s Hannah Beachler, who was the only woman in her category, accepted her award thanking director Ryan Coogler. “This journey started six years ago on Fruitvale Station in a very awkward Skype interview,” she said. “He’s altered my life. This journey of Panther has altered my life… just learning about who I am and really pushing the idea of design…it’s your heart, it’s your soul.”
“You’re all artists, I’ve worked with many people in this room,” said Marshall when accepting the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award. “I would say that working with you is the joy of my life”
Marshall summed up the role of an art director’s role saying they take your vision and “what you are feeling and seeing” and bring it to life.
Nelson Coates, who won or Crazy Rich Asians and is the president of the ADG, accepted his award with tears, encouraging people to create opportunities for purposeful and meaningful inclusion in front of and behind the cameras.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Matthews went a different route with his acceptance speech by doing some skewering humor of his role in the industry.
“Art directing is exciting,” said Matthews. “Where else do you get to design a Japanese garden or a walk-through vagina?”
However there was one speech that garnered some boos — but it was all in good fun. With the Super Bowl less than 24 hours away, Mara LePere-Schloop, who won for her work on TNT’s The Alienist slid in a “Go Patriots!” to a room full of L.A. Rams fans.
Last year, The Shape of Water won the ADG Award for Period Film and went on to receive the Academy Award for Production Design and also the Best Picture. This year, Fiona Crombie took the trophy for Period Film for her work in The Favourite. Could this foreshadow an Oscar win for Production Design for the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed unorthodox Queen Anne pic? And if history repeats itself, could it be bold enough to win Best Picture?
Now in its second year, the animated category was given to Adam Stockhausen and Paul Harrod for Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated film Isle of Dogs.
Read the complete winners list below.
FANTASY FILM
BLACK PANTHER
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
CONTEMPORARY FILM
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Production Designer: NELSON COATES
ANIMATED FILM
ISLE OF DOGS
Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD
PERIOD FILM
THE FAVOURITE
Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
THE ALIENIST: “THE BOY ON THE BRIDGE”
Production Designer: MARA LePERE-SCHLOOP
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL: “SIMONE,” “WE’RE GOING TO THE CATSKILLS!”
Production Designer: BILL GROOM
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
GLOW: “VIKING FUNERAL,” “PERVERTS ARE PEOPLE, TOO,” “ROSALIE”
Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
SESAME STREET: “BOOK WORMING,” “THE COUNT’S COUNTING ERROR,” “STREET FOOD”
Production Designer: DAVID GALLO
VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
THE OSCARS: “90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS”
Production Designer: DEREK McLANE
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “JUNE,” “UNWOMEN”
Production Designer: MARK WHITE, ELISABETH WILLIAMS
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
APPLE: “WELCOME HOME”
Production Designer: CHRISTOPHER GLASS
ADG CINEMATIC IMAGERY AWARD
Rob Marshall
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Jim Fiorito
William F. Matthews
Jeannine Oppewal
Ed Verreaux
SERVICE AWARD RECIPIENT
Marjo Bernay
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Ben Carre
Anthony Masters