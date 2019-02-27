The Big Sick Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani has boarded the spy action comedy No Glory which Sam Bain is adapting from a yet to be published manuscript.

The Big Short Oscar winner and recent three-time Vice Oscar nominee Adam McKay will oversee Bain’s script with Nanjiani.

Valparaiso Picture’s David Carrico and Adam Paulsen are producing the project alongside Gary Sanchez Productions’ McKay, Chris Henchy and Will Ferrell. Valparaiso’s head of development Bobby Hoppey will serve as EP. 30WEST is co-repping the project with UTA. No director is attached as of yet to No Glory.

No Glory is based on the manuscript which was written by a National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about the operative’s time in service to the country, a unique account described as “The Rambunctious Patriotism and World-Wide Shenanigans of a First Generation American in the Clandestine Service of a Grateful and Mostly Unwitting Nation.”

Bain wrote Patrick Brice’s Corporate Animals starring Demi Moore and Ed Helms which recently made its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. His next project, The Stand-In, stars Drew Barrymore and Michael Zegen and is currently in production.

“I can’t wait to dig into this incredible true story,” said McKay about No Glory, “With Kumail at the helm this has a chance to be really ‘special,’ as Kumail likes to say.”

Valparaiso‘s Carrico continued: “This is the type of story that we created our company to help tell, narratives that can have broad commercial appeal without sacrificing artistry. We found the prefect partners and storytellers in Kumail & Adam.”

Nanjiani received an Original Screenplay nomination for The Big Sick. He is starring in Sony’s upcoming summer event title Men in Black: International and Universal Pictures’ The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

McKay’s Vice was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Original Screenplay, and the feature won Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney’s work in transforming Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Valparaiso Pictures recently premiered The Sound of Silence starring Peter Sarsgaard and Rashida Jones in competition at Sundance 2019.

Nanjiani is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Bain by UTA. Valparaiso Pictures is repped by Craig Emanuel of Paul Hastings.