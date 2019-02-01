Entertainment One has come on board to co-finance comedy Lexi with CBS Films. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales at the 2019 European Film Market in Berlin.

The film stars Adam DeVine, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Michael Peña and Rose Byrne, and has been written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore.

Suzanne Todd is producing along with CBS Films and eOne. The film is due to be distributed wide domestically by CBS Films and Lionsgate. eOne will distribute directly across its footprint internationally.

Pic, whose production is underway, tells the story of what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life. Rose Byrne will play the voice of an omnipresent AI assistant who takes her job of ‘making his life better’ much too seriously.