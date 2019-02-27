EXCLUSIVE: Activist Artists Management has tapped literary manager Jon Kanak to work alongside the firm’s talent department.

Based at Los Angeles headquarters, he will continue to focus on representing writers and directors as well as concentrate on Activist’s film and TV development and packaging.

Last year, Kanak set up several projects, including Reset (Paramount) and Anima & Saci (Hindsight Media).

Activist’s roster of clients now includes Marcus Kryler & Fredrik Akerstrom (Reset, Battlefield One), Nate Atkins (A Christmas Prince, Pumpkinhead), Bill Marsilli (Deja Vu, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea), Jason Zada (The Forest), Philippe Van Leeuw (In Syria), Jay Longino (Uncle Drew, Son of Shaloin) and Justin Kreutzmann (Long Strange Trip) among others.

Kanak will also be representing the works of The New York Times Best Seller, Stephen Frey (The Chairman), as well as international best-selling authors Richard Doetsch (The 13th Hour) and Patricia Dunn (Rebels by Accident).

“Jon’s focus on representing a talented and diverse list of international filmmakers makes him a perfect fit for Activist,” said the Activist partners in a statement.

“I have always believed that creativity, integrity and hard-work are among the most valued attributes a company can possess, and Activist has been built upon those same principles,” Kanak adds. “This is a wonderful home for myself and our now shared clients, and I am very excited to be a part of a company with such a bright future.”

Activist was launched last spring by Bernie Cahill, Greg Suess and Matt Maher. Liz Norris, Head of Activist’s NYC office, and NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and English Premiere League Fulham F.C. owner, Tony Khan, are also Activist partners.