Acorn TV has boarded two spin-offs of Australian period drama Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

The U.S. SVOD service has taken the North American rights to Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and feature film Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.

The company has struck the deal with All3Media International and revealed the news at its TCA session.

The Modern Murder Mysteries series moves the setting to the 1960s. In 1964, when the famous aunt she never knew, Phryne Fisher, goes missing over the highlands of New Guinea, the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher, played by Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted inherits a windfall. Peregrine sets out to become a world-class private detective in her own right with the unerring guidance of The Adventuresses’ Club, a group of exceptional women of which her celebrated aunt was a member. The series co-stars Joel Jackson (Deadline Gallipoli) as ambitious cop Detective James Steed and Catherine McClements (Wentworth) as Birdie, an ex-member of WW2 Special Forces and head of The Adventuresses.

The feature film Miss Fisher and The Crypt of Tears, continues the story of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, which aired for three seasons between 2012 and 2015. Essie Davis, who starred in The Babadook and Game of Thrones, returns. Set in the late 1920s, The Crypt of Tears follows the Honourable Miss Phryne Fisher on a Middle Eastern adventure in search of an ancient treasure. The film features several series regulars, including Nathan Page as Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, Miriam Margolyes as Aunt Prudence and Ashleigh Cummings as her loyal assistant and maid Dorothy ‘Dot’ Collins.

Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox are executive producing the film and series.

Don Klees, Vice President of Programming for the Acorn brands at RLJ Entertainment, said, “After first introducing U.S. audiences to the fashionable Miss Phryne Fisher in 2013, Acorn TV is thrilled to work with Every Cloud Productions and All3Media on her highly anticipated return in a gorgeous, cinematic film, The Crypt of Tears, as well as introduce audiences to her equally fashionable and entertaining niece Peregrine Fisher in Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries. With these new acquisitions as well as Judy Davis’s Mystery Road, Guy Pearce’s Jack Irish and Marta Dusseldorp’s A Place to Call Home, Acorn TV remains a leading destination for bringing U.S. audiences the best in Australian television.”