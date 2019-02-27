British detective Agatha Raisin is returning to Acorn TV after the streaming service ordered a third season of the drama. This marks the first renewal of one of Acorn TV’s originals.

Ashley Jensen stars in the drama, which will air as three feature-length episodes and a winter special. Based on MC Beaton’s novels, the series follows a London PR whizz turned amateur sleuth, who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem, and murder when she opts for early retirement in a small village in the Cotswolds.

Free@Last TV’s Barry Ryan and David Walton will continue to produce the series with Catherine Mackin from Acorn Media Enterprises, the company’s UK-based development division, and Michele Buck from Company Pictures as executive producers. All3Media International distributes in territories where Acorn does not have rights including UK and Australia. The third season will go into production in March.

Jensen said, “I am beyond excited to be returning to my high heels with another series of Agatha Raisin with Acorn TV. I can’t wait to get started on her next fun and frolicsome journey.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, added, “After a groundbreaking year with commissioning the second series of Agatha Raisin as well as London Kills and Queens of Mystery, my colleagues at Acorn TV are thrilled by the continued popularity of Agatha Raisin so it was an easy decision to renew it for a third season with even more episodes. M.C. Beaton and Ashley Jensen have created the world’s most fashionable and entertaining amateur detective. We’re excited to partner with Barry Ryan, David Walton and Michele Buck on another series of one of Britain’s most enjoyable mystery series.”