Two films about Brits of very different eras took the marquee trophies at the ACE Eddie Awards tonight as Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite took home the respective marquee prizes for Best Edited Feature Dramatic and Comedy.

“I was expecting the worst, I was not prepared for this at all,” Rhapsodyd editor John Ottman said from the stage. He called the film a “labor of love in trying circumstances but joked: “No one [was] miscast, thank God, so you don’t have to polish that turd for a year.”

In accepting his stauette for The Favourite, editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis told the crowd of 1,000-plus he was impressed to get the award because he is from such a “small country like Greece.”

Recognizing outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, the Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-one of the past 28 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 10 of the past 14 have gone on to score the Oscar, including Lee Smith for Dunkirk last year.

In fact, the Eddies are a pretty good barometer for the Best Picture Oscar as well, predicting 17 of the past 28 winners of the Academy’s biggest prize.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse continued to make mincemeat of its Anitmated Feature rivals this awards season, beating Isle of Dogs and Incredibles 2 at the American Cinema Editors’ 69th annual trophy show. Robert Fisher Jr. claimed the hardware.

Free Solo took the documentary feature award tonight. The pic about the first free solo climb of Yosemite’s El Capitan ascended past high-profile rivals RBG, Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Top TV prizes tonight went to Kyle Reiter for FX’s Atlanta, Kate Sanford for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Steve Singleton for Netflix’s Bodyguard and Gary Dollner for BBC America’s Killing Eve.

The editors paid tribute of sorts to a pair of tortured souls who left us too soon. The trophy for nonscripted TV series went to Hunter Gross for an episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and Greg Finton picked up the nontheatrical docu award for Robin Williams: Come Inside My Head.

Tonight’s Golden Eddie recipient Guillermo del Toro was feeling under the weather and skipped the red carpet, but last year’s marquee award winner for The Shape of Water accepted his trophy.

After receiving the expected ovation, del Toro grinned and blames his inability to appear on the red carpet on an “assassination attempt” by “a piece of chicken on a salad I ate with Jim Cameron on Tuesday.”

He was eloquent in his praise for the craft of editing, calling his own relationship with editors the most intimate and vulnerable of those one a film. He said an editor has a unique job: “An editor recognizes the movie when it goes by, stops it and talks to it.”

He added with a laugh that most meetings in the film world take place wearing a three-piece suit, but cinematographers and editors are the people you meet “in your curlers, your pajamas and with morning breath. … Thanks to all of you for existing and having a profession that is so often misunderstood. I think you in my pajamas, with my curlers and morning breath.”

The evening’s other honorees were Craig McKay, whose credits include The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia and Reds) and multiple Emmy winner Jerrold Ludwig (An Early Frost, Streetcar Named Desire). McKay got a rousing standing-O for his acceptance speech, but Ludwig was absent tonight.

Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 20 years, was a hit as tonight’s host.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Free Solo, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bodyguard: “Episode 1”, Steve Singleton

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Killing Eve: “Nice Face”, Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”, Kate Sanford, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”, Kyle Reiter

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”, Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown – “West Virginia” Hunter Gross, ACE

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Marco Gonzalez – Boston University