The American Cinema Editors is honoring its own tonight with the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging it all. We’ll post the winners in all 11 categories as they’re announced and pass along quotes from their speeches as well as describing the atmosphere.

Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 20 years, is hosting the shindig from the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.

Recognizing outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, the Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-one of the past 28 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 10 of the past 14 have gone on to score the Oscar, including Lee Smith for Dunkirk last year.

In fact, the Eddies are a pretty good barometer for the Best Picture Oscar as well, predicting 17 of the past 28 winners of the Academy’s biggest prize.

Vying for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) tonight are the editors behind BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born. Up for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) are Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, The Favourite, Green Book and Vice. Vying for the Oscar in three weeks will be BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book and Vice.

Diane Haithman is reporting from the Hilton tonight, with Erik Pedersen manning the editors desk. Here are the winners so far:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)

Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Bodyguard: “Episode 1”, Steve Singleton

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Killing Eve: “Nice Face”, Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”, Kate Sanford, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”, Kyle Reiter

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Free Solo, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”, Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” Hunter Gross, ACE

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Marco Gonzalez – Boston University