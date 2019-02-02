The American Cinema Editors is honoring its own tonight with the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging it all. We’ll post the winners in all 11 categories as they’re announced and pass along quotes from their speeches as well as describing the atmosphere.

Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 20 years, is hosting the shindig from the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.

Recognizing outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, the Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-one of the past 28 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 10 of the past 14 have gone on to score the Oscar, including Lee Smith for Dunkirk last year.

In fact, the Eddies are a pretty good barometer for the Best Picture Oscar as well, predicting 17 of the past 28 winners of the Academy’s biggest prize.

Vying for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) tonight are the editors behind BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born. Up for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) are Crazy Rich AsiansDeadpool 2The Favourite, Green Book and Vice. Vying for the Oscar in three weeks will be BlackKklansman, Bohemian RhapsodyThe Favourite, Green Book and Vice.

Diane Haithman is reporting from the Hilton tonight, with Erik Pedersen manning the editors desk. Here are the winners so far:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Robert Fisher, Jr.

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Bodyguard: “Episode 1”, Steve Singleton

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Killing Eve: “Nice Face”, Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”, Kate Sanford, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”, Kyle Reiter

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Free Solo, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION
Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”, Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” Hunter Gross, ACE

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER
Marco Gonzalez – Boston University

Hi from the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — I hear it’s starting to rain, but we can’t tell from inside.  First little disappointment of the evening:  ACE Golden Eddie Honoree Guillermo del Toro missed the red carpet, not feeling well, but we are assured he’ll be here to accept his accolades later.

This is the 69th annual Eddie Awards, making it among Hollywood’s longest-running trophy shows.

Founded in 1950, the American Cinema Editors efforts to “advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic pre-eminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.”

Editors are a surprisingly boisterous crowd, no awards yet, but plenty of noise in this packed ballroom…
Tonight 11 categories cover film and TV comedies and dramas, along with unscripted shows, documentaries and a student award, which will be handed out first.

Dunkirk editor Lee Smith took the top dramatic feature prize last year en route to picking up the Oscar.

Special awards will be presented tonight to Craig McKay (The Silence of the Lambs, Philadelphia, Reds) and multiple Emmy winner Jerrold R. Ludwig (An Early Frost, A Streetcar Named Desire).

I’ll bet these honorees will post some of the best-edited social media ever created tonight

Lights down, music up, away we go!

Set to accept the Golden Eddie is Guillermo del Toro, last year’s Eddie winner for The Shape of Water. He isn;t feeling well and skipped the red carpet but is expected to pick up his hardware tonight.

From one editor to the others of a different medium: Good luck, ye nominees.

I’m sure they would appreciate that, Erik.  And if anything goes wrong tonight, well, they can fix it in post

Ha, Diane takes the early lead. 

Keyword: early…

Tom Kenny taking the stage to huge cheers.  Wanna have some fun tonight?

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:17 pm

For anyone not familiar with Tom Kenny by name, you know his most famous character…

SpongeBob has been on the air for 20 years…which, Tom Kenny says, means we are all way older than we think we are. He adds that next year SpongeBob will be old enough to drink (absorb?)
He also is the voice behind the Ice King from Adventure Time, along with characters from The Powerpiff Girls, CatDog, Spyro the Dragon.

SpongeBob long has denied that his favorite cocktail is Sex on the Beach.

A look inside the International Ballroom, courtesy of postPerspective:

Note to attendees: We hope you brought an umbrella because by the time the show lets out tonight, looks like a hard rain’s a-gonna fall.

For those of you kind enough to be following us here tonight, please feel free to play along by adding comments below. The person we deem to have posted the best comment of the night will get .. A BRAND NEW CAR!

dhaithman February 1, 20199:25 pm

Yes, it’ll be hard times for the valets if the rain appears as scheduled…but lucky you, if you are reading this, you are probably already home

(OK, not really. But we’ll appreciate your input as we appreciate your readership.)

STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER

Marco Gonzalez – Boston University

WINNER:

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” Hunter Gross, ACE

The late Anthony Bourdain’s travelogue continues to win awards for its final episodes. He died in June.

WINNER:

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”, Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE

Patricia Arquette was a rather surprising Golden Globe winner for Escape at Dannemora, playing the guard who helped two violent inmates escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. It touched off a manhunt that lasted nearly three weeks.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:46 pm

That was the kind of story cable news covered before the Donald’s election.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:46 pm

That and missing planes, of course.

We’ll continue with the trophies for small-screen editing for a bit, with prizes for commercial and noncommercial comedies and dramas.

Career Achievement winner Jerrold R. Ludwig isn’t here to accept his award, boo hoo…but we are all enjoying his film clips

Let’s hope Mr. Ludwig is following along here since he couldn’t make it to the show.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:51 pm

In case you missed it, the real Fiji Water Girl from the Golden Globes sued the company today for using her likeness without permission. 

Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert Suing The Company For Unauthorized Use Of Her Image

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:54 pm

Maybe she could get a new gig waiting tables at the Krusty Krab in Bikini Bottom?

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:55 pm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE

Spike Lee had a good one while presenting that award, calling it the Crazy Eddie.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:56 pm

Raise your hand if you miss Robin Williams. 

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:56 pm

And Anthony Bourdain, for that matter…

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:57 pm

Two moments of blog silence.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:57 pm

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Free Solo, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:57 pm

Hell, Robin Williams would have hated that silence anyway.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 20199:59 pm

Free Solo kinda has been the odd doc out this awards season while going up against the high-profile RBG, Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

It did win a fistful of trophies at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, though. 

Sweet:  Greg Finton said “a combination of several hearts came together to make this film” but finally thanked “the heart of Robin Williams” for the win

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:01 pm

The Fred Rogers docu scored the editing trophy that night, though.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:03 pm

A little perspective: Robin Williams’ breakout series Mork & Mindy premiered more than 41 years ago. His classic comedy album Reality … What a Concept arrived a year later. Pretty sure I still know most of that by heart. 

dhaithman February 1, 201910:03 pm

Hah! Introducing Achievement winner Craig McKay, presenter Carol Littleton said we should all celebrate his work with “A nice plate of liver and some fava beans, and a nice Chianti vintage 1991.”

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:04 pm

Who can forget him doing a Munchkins impression? “We represent the William Morris Agency.”

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:04 pm

Good line there, Clarice. Er, Carol.

Just for the record, dinner here tonight was beef, fish, creamed spinach…no fava beans in sight

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:09 pm

Creamed spinach? Doggie bag, please.

dhaithman February 1, 201910:10 pm

You know, editors do have a sense of humor about themselves, and the fact that if their work is good, nobody notices. One presenter begged audience members to stop editors in coffee shops or Trader Joe’s to take a selfie with them — then post with #recognizethateditor

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:10 pm

So the choice was steak or fish, eh? That’s right, I had the lasagna.

dhaithman February 1, 201910:11 pm

Oh Erik, you poor deprived editor…we didn’t have to CHOOSE between beef and fish, we were given both without even asking. No editing here.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:11 pm

I wonder if any ACE members were approached to do those old AmEx ads: “Do you know me”?

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:11 pm

Well that’s just plain decadent, Diane.

dhaithman February 1, 201910:12 pm

Last comment re dinner: #editorsgetboth

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:13 pm

Well, this old newspaper guy keep his dinner in the bottom drawer of his desk…

dhaithman February 1, 201910:13 pm

Standing O for Craig McKay! 

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:13 pm

Right next to my Camels and fedora with the “Press” card in the hatband.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:14 pm

For the record, I stood up for Mr. McKay as well.

dhaithman February 1, 201910:15 pm

A humble McKay calls the award an enormous thrill, thanks his grandmother for taking him to see the movie “The Secret Garden” when he was 6 years old.  That set him on his career path.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:16 pm

Let’s dole out some hardware, folks.

WINNER:

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”, Kyle Reiter

WINNER:

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”, Kate Sanford, ACE

That Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a flat-out awards juggernaut. 

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:31 pm

Two more TV prizes to go before with turn our attention to the big screen.

Will Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs fetch the toon prize over awards-season hog Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse? Incredibles 2 also strong here.

dhaithman February 1, 201910:33 pm

Presenter Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) cracking us all up here on the comedy TV awards…looking out at all editors she says: “Who are all these people?”…but later cajoles: “I love all editors, please give me a close-up.” And, in seriousness, she later adds: “We need you.”

WINNER:

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION 
Killing Eve: “Nice Face”, Gary Dollner, ACE

Killing Eve beats the series finale episode of The Americans. At the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin is banging his shoe on the table.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:37 pm

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION
Bodyguard: “Episode 1”, Steve Singleton

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:37 pm

Singleton isn’t at the Hilton to accept his award tonight.

Nice: “Maisel” winning editor Kate Sanford thanked her mother, whose real name is really Midge

dhaithman February 1, 201910:40 pm

Octavia Spencer is presenting the Golden Eddie to Guillermo del Toro, calling him “nothing less than inspiring”

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:42 pm

Octavia Spencer played Zelda in del Toro’s The Shape of Water — the interpreter for Sally Hawkin’s deaf lead character.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:52 pm

Del Toro, of course, is coming off a career year, with Shape of Water hogging four Oscars including Best Picture and Director. 

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201910:54 pm

WINNER:

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Robert Fisher, Jr.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse continues to make mincemeat of its Anitmated Feature rivals this awards season, dispatching Isle of Dogs and Incredibles 2 tonight.

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201911:03 pm

I’m guessing the filmmakers behind toon Spidey’s competitors will be assigned a table from the stage at the Dolby Theater on February 24. 

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201911:04 pm

WINNER:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

And the big winner is …

Erik Pedersen February 1, 201911:10 pm

Is this the real life, or is it fantasy?

WINNER:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC)
Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman, ACE

“Rhapsody editor John Ottman: “I was expecting the worst, I was not prepared for this at all.” He called the film a “labor of love in trying circumstances but joked: “No one (was) miscast, thank God, so you don’t have to polish that turd for a year.”

dhaithman February 1, 201911:15 pm

That’s a wrap for Deadline’s live blog of the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards. Thanks for staying up late with us, and we hope to have you back tomorrow night for the DGA, ADG and/or Annie Awards. Good night, all.