The American Cinema Editors is honoring its own tonight with the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles, and Deadline is live blogging it all. We’ll post the winners in all 11 categories as they’re announced and pass along quotes from their speeches as well as describing the atmosphere.
Tom Kenny, who has voiced SpongeBob SquarePants for the past 20 years, is hosting the shindig from the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.
Recognizing outstanding editing in film, TV and documentaries, the Eddies have a strong track record of predicting the Best Editing winner at the Academy Awards. Twenty-one of the past 28 ACE winners for best edited dramatic film and 10 of the past 14 have gone on to score the Oscar, including Lee Smith for Dunkirk last year.
In fact, the Eddies are a pretty good barometer for the Best Picture Oscar as well, predicting 17 of the past 28 winners of the Academy’s biggest prize.
Vying for Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) tonight are the editors behind BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born. Up for Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) are Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, The Favourite, Green Book and Vice. Vying for the Oscar in three weeks will be BlackKklansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book and Vice.
Diane Haithman is reporting from the Hilton tonight, with Erik Pedersen manning the editors desk. Here are the winners so far:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC) Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Robert Fisher, Jr.
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION Bodyguard: “Episode 1”, Steve Singleton
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION Killing Eve: “Nice Face”, Gary Dollner, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Simone”, Kate Sanford, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION Atlanta: “Teddy Perkins”, Kyle Reiter
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE) Free Solo, Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL) Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Greg Finton, ACE & Poppy Das, ACE
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION Escape at Dannemora: “Better Days”, Malcolm Jamieson & Geoffrey Richman ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Anthony Bourdain – Parts Unknown: “West Virginia” Hunter Gross, ACE
STUDENT COMPETITION WINNER Marco Gonzalez – Boston University
Hi from the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel — I hear it’s starting to rain, but we can’t tell from inside. First little disappointment of the evening: ACE Golden Eddie Honoree Guillermo del Toro missed the red carpet, not feeling well, but we are assured he’ll be here to accept his accolades later.
Founded in 1950, the American Cinema Editors efforts to “advance the art and science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic pre-eminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.”
For those of you kind enough to be following us here tonight, please feel free to play along by adding comments below. The person we deem to have posted the best comment of the night will get .. A BRAND NEW CAR!
Patricia Arquette was a rather surprising Golden Globe winner for Escape at Dannemora, playing the guard who helped two violent inmates escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. It touched off a manhunt that lasted nearly three weeks.
A little perspective: Robin Williams’ breakout series Mork & Mindy premiered more than 41 years ago. His classic comedy album Reality … What a Concept arrived a year later. Pretty sure I still know most of that by heart.
You know, editors do have a sense of humor about themselves, and the fact that if their work is good, nobody notices. One presenter begged audience members to stop editors in coffee shops or Trader Joe’s to take a selfie with them — then post with #recognizethateditor
Presenter Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) cracking us all up here on the comedy TV awards…looking out at all editors she says: “Who are all these people?”…but later cajoles: “I love all editors, please give me a close-up.” And, in seriousness, she later adds: “We need you.”
Rhapsody editor John Ottman: “I was expecting the worst, I was not prepared for this at all.” He called the film a “labor of love in trying circumstances but joked: “No one (was) miscast, thank God, so you don’t have to polish that turd for a year.”
That’s a wrap for Deadline’s live blog of the 69th annual ACE Eddie Awards. Thanks for staying up late with us, and we hope to have you back tomorrow night for the DGA, ADG and/or Annie Awards. Good night, all.