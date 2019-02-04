Abrams Artists Agency has hired former CAA agent Simon Green, with the industry veteran set to lead the company’s Book and Publishing division. He will be based in New York and begins immediately, marking the latest move to bolster the entertainment talent and literary agency’s agent and client roster under new ownership.

Green launched CAA’s Book Publishing Department in 2009, growing that division’s biz from scratch before exiting in the spring. He had spent 17 years before that at Pom Inc., a lit agency started by his dad, Dan, the longtime Simon & Schuster publisher.

Over his 27-year career Simon Green has worked with authors including Jimmy Fallon, Jim Gaffigan, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Paul Feig, Eric Bogosian, Justin Bieber, Will Ferrell, Carrie Fisher, Brian Grazer, Jesse Eisenberg, Katie Couric, Gordon Ramsay, Demi Lovato, Wong Kar Wai, Michelle Alexander, Andre Agassi and Jeff Bridges among others.

“Simon represents the level of agent we know will support our growth within the industry,” Abrams’ partners Robert Attermann, Brian Cho and Adam Bold said Monday in a statement. “The publishing world is robust, and he has an incredible eye for talent along with a collaborative spirit that will add to our teams and across the board. We feel fortunate to have him join us at this incredible time of growth and change at the agency.”

In September, Atterman (CEO), Cho (president and COO) and Bold (chairman) led a group that purchased Abrams. Most recently, it hired Aron Giannini and David Lopez as agents in the Los Angeles office, and Chelsea Passaro as Head of Social Media and Digital Marketing.