ABC has ordered two comedy pilots – Nana, a multi-cam hybrid starring and co-executive produced by Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal, from writer Lon Zimmet, Ted Melfi and Kimberly Quinn’s Goldenlight Films, Alcon Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios; and an untitled multi-camera family pastors comedy starring and executive produced by Leslie Odom Jr., from Kerry Washington, writer Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G., The Big Bang Theory) and ABC Studios, where Washington’s Simpson Street banner is based.

Written by Lon Zimmet, Nana centers on an obsessive, overprotective dad, who after the death of his wife, is forced to invite his brash and bawdy mother-in-law – Nana (Sagal) – into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she barely knows.

Zimmet executive produces with Melfi and Quinn for Goldenlight Films, and Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson and Laura Lancaster for Alcon Entertainment. Sagal is a co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox co-produces with ABC Studios.

This marks the first series regular TV role for Sons of Anarchy alum Sagal since Superior Donuts.

Written by Patterson, the untitled Odom project is inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré & Sarah Roberts. The show revolves around Omari (Odom Jr.) & Hope who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children.

Patterson and Odom executive produce with Washington and Pilar Savone via Simpson Street. Sarah and Touré Roberts will co-executive produce. ABC Studios is the studio.

Odom Jr., best known for his Tony- and Grammy-winning performance as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, most recently was seen on the big screen in Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express. He also is one of the stars of the forthcoming feature directorial debut of pop star Sia.

Odom Jr. is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Sagal is repped by WME Entertainment and B&B Management.