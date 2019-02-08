ABC has ordered two additional pilots, bringing the network total to nine dramas and six comedies so far. The first is a drama that tells the remarkable story of wrongfully convicted drug kingpin Isaac Wright, Jr., from The Last Ship co-creator/executive producer Hank Steinberg, Power executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, and The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson. The Hate U Give helmer George Tillman Jr. attached to direct the pilot and executive produce.

The second, United We Fall, a multi-cam multi-cultural family comedy from Making History creator Julius Sharpe, Julia Gunn and Seth Gordon. Both are produced by Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Steinberg, the Untitled Hank Steinberg/Curtis”50 Cent” Jackson Project, is a serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. The show will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden, examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

The project is based on Wright, once wrongfully convicted as the kingpin behind one of the largest drug distribution networks in New Jersey, who now practices law in the same courtroom where he was sentenced to life behind bars. In prison, Wright studied the law and worked as a proxy-lawyer, writing briefs and motions to overturn the convictions of over 20 fellow inmates and ultimately to exonerate himself. He now works as a lawyer defending the wrongly accused and going after corrupt institutions.

After passing the New Jersey Bar in 2008, Wright spent nine years being investigated by the New Jersey Bar’s Committee on Character before being admitted to the bar in September 2017. That is when Jackson signed a deal to produce a TV series based on his life.

Steinberg, Tillman Jr, Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television production company, and Wright will executive produce the series adaptation alongside Robinson and Alison Greenspan via Robinson’s Doug Robinson Productions. Sony TV, where the company is based, co-produces with ABC Studios.

Written by Sharpe, United We Fall is a profoundly realistic, multi-cultural family sitcom that shows how, when two people with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

Sharpe executive produces with Gunn and Gordon. Sony TV, where Sharpe and Gordon’s Exhibit A Film company are under deals, co-produces with ABC Studios. Gunn is head of TV development and production at Exhibit A.