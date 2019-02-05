Could Lost return to ABC? That is certainly a topic that interests new ABC chief Karey Burke.

Ahead of Burke’s debut TCA session as President of ABC Entertainment, the Disney-owned broadcaster played a clip of some of its biggest hits. The clip opened with a spot from the third season finale where Matthew Fox’s Jack told Evangeline Lilly’s Kate that they needed to go back to the island – one of the show’s most memorable moments.

When asked by Deadline whether we should read anything into the choice of this clip, she joked, “you should”.

She added, “I would like that very much; that’s a reboot I would be interested in seeing.”

Given the booming trend of reboots, it’s long been thought that the sci-fi island adventure is ripe for a revival. However, Burke admitted that she hadn’t spoken to the creators of the show – J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber – about a reboot.

The show ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010 on ABC.

Last year, showrunner Carlton Cuse said that he and Lindelof have always been “adamant” that they told the story that they wanted to tell but admitted that it would be fine if ABC hired somebody who had a good idea involving other characters that head to the island. He added that he would be “less excited” if they used the characters from the original.