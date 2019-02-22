EXCLUSIVE: A24 and IAC Films are forming a joint venture to generate non-fiction limited series and feature films. To run it, they’ve just hired away top flight Netflix executive Ben Cotner, who oversaw the docu series Wild Wild Country, Ugly Delicious, and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat.

This is going to be a major new venture, and one that extends the burgeoning relationship between A24 and IAC Films, latter of which is the division run by Barry Diller, Scott Rudin and Eli Bush. This is all happening in real time, and they’ve not yet found a name for it. This is going to a major focus for Rudin and Bush as the A24 relationship continues to grow.

A24 and IAC have so far teamed on such acclaimed films as the Greta Gerwig-directed Lady Bird, the Alex Garland-directed Ex Machina, the Bo Burnham-directed Eighth Grade and the Jonah Hill-directed Mid90s.