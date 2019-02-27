Warner Bros. is releasing an “Encore” version of Bradley Cooper’s Oscar winner A Star Is Born this Friday which will have 12 minutes of never-before-seen footage.

The special edition of the film contains extended performances of such songs as opener “Black Eyes”; “Alibi”; and Lady Gaga’s Ally in her impromptu a cappella performance of “Shallow,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song last Sunday.

There is also fresh footage of Ally singing to Jack “Is That Alright?” in the wedding sequence; Jack in his studio singing “Too Far Gone”; Jack and Ally writing a new song together, entitled “Clover”.

A Star Is Born, off a $36M production cost, earned $425.4M at the global box office.

A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture.

A Star Is Born is not the only Oscar contender headed back to theaters this weekend: Universal is raising Best Picture Winner Green Book from 1,253 theaters to 2,641. Sony is taking Oscar’s Best Animated Feature Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse from 743 sites to 2,350 locations. Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite off Olivia Colman’s surprise Best Actress win will jump from 288 theaters to 725.