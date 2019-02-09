“9-1-1, what’s your emergency?” “We’re on the freeway and a man’s been attacked by a shark!” Just when you thought you were safe from ravenous fish on your daily commute — were we ever? — comes the new trailer for Fox’s drama about first responders and the myriad cases to which they respond. Have a look above.

Along with the guy who’s up to his elbow in jaws, the fast-paced, 30-second clip gives us a glimpse at some other rescues in progress: a high-rise fire, a kidnapping on the Red Line, a semi-trailer hurtling horizontally toward a family, exploding buildings, a hospital patient who finds herself surrounded by bodies.

In other words: just another day in L.A.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star in 9-1-1, the modern-day Emergency! series that returns for Part 2 of its second season on March 18. Until then, keep your cell phone handy. Because, seriously, you never know what’s comin’. Or when.