The New York Police Dept. has started an investigation into a Brooklyn commander who told his officers to shoot rapper/actor 50 cent on sight.

The New York Daily News reports Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez, the commanding officer of the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park, is the person who made the threat. Gonzalez made the remark last June 7, a date when 50 Cent (real name: Curtis Jackson) was scheduled to attend an NYPD-sanctioned boxing match in the Bronx.

The morning roll call at the precinct was not recorded, and Gonzalez reportedly tried to pass off the remark as a joke. However, at least one person in attendance was alarmed enough to report Gonzalez to the internal investigators

“The incident is under internal review,” a department spokesman told the Daily News.

Gonzalez is a 30-year veteran and remains on active duty while the investigation continues.

50 Cent responded via Twitter to the story.