Fox had been developing two potential new 24 series: a real-time legal thriller written by 24 executive showrunner Howard Gordon and Jeremy Doner and a prequel that traces the origin story of CTU agent Jack Bauer, from Gordon and 24 co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran.

Of the two, the legal drama progressed beyond the initial script and went through further development and reworking. But in the end, neither project made it to a pilot order this season.

During the TCA executive session Wednesday, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier called it “a blessing” to have the 24 “legacy and a responsibility to bring it back.”

He acknowledged that the network is “not announcing anything.” He expressed admiration for the creative auspices behind 24, from Imagine TV and 20th TV, but he stressed that “when we get it right,” the network takes bringing the franchise back “very seriously.”

The 24 producers now are expected to go back to the drawing board.

“The power of these franchises is not to be toyed with, and 24 was an iconic moment in television, and when and if we bring it back, it will be because the creators and writers feel like they have the right story to tell, they can honor the franchise and the studio and the network feel the same way,” Collier told Deadline after the session. “I d be very open to working with Howard and everyone else but nothing new to report.”

24′s Emmy-winning eight-season run was followed by limited series 24: Live Another Day with original star Kiefer Sutherland as well as reboot series 24: Legacy, which aired for one season on Fox.