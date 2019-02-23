The 39th annual Razzie Awards hat-tipping the year’s not-so-great in movies are in, with Sony’s Sherlock Holmes parody Holmes & Watson, Melissa McCarthy’s turns in two movies not her Oscar-nominated one in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and even President Donald Trump among those getting dinged by the group.

Holmes & Watson, which bowed in December, was especially razzed, named the year’s Worst Picture, Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, Worst Director for Etan Cohen and Worst Supporting Actor for John C. Reilly.

Star Will Ferrell apparently was snubbed by Trump, who took Worst Actor for playing himself in archival footage of documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway also got swiped in this year’s final voting.

The Razzies did note McCarthy’s Oscar-nominated performance in Fox Searchlight’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? with the Razzie Redeemer Award.

Here’s the full list of recipients:

WORST PICTURE

Holmes & Watson

WORST ACTRESS

Melissa McCarthy / Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

WORST ACTOR

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Donald J, Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Holmes & Watson

WORST DIRECTOR

Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson

WORST SCREENPLAY

Fifty Shades Freed, Written by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James