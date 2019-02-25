Universal’s Green Book won Best Picture tonight at the 91st annual Academy Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film’s Mahershala Ali also won Best Supporting Actor, and Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly took the Original Screenplay trophy.
Fox’s Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody ended its awards-season tour with a leading four Academy Awards tonight, led by Best Actor for Rami Malek. It also scored the hardware for Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Design.
Along with Green Book, two other films also went home with three statuettes: Netflix’s Roma (Best Director and Cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón, along with Foreign Language Film) and Disney’s Black Panther (Production Design, Costume Design and Original Score).
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Picture
Green Book (Universal)
A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production
Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers
Directing
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón
Actress in a Leading Role
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)
Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
Original Score
Black Panther (Disney)
Ludwig Goransson
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Original Screenplay
Green Book (Universal)
Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Live Action Short Film
Skin
A New Native Pictures Production
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman
Visual Effects
First Man (Universal)
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm
Documentary Short Subject
Period. End Of Sentence
A Pad Project Production
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton
Animated Short Film
Bao (Disney)
Pixar Animation Studios Production
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb
Animated Feature Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)
Film Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
John Ottman
Foreign Language Film
Roma (Mexico)
A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production
Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody (2oth Century Fox)
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
Cinematography
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón
Production Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
Costume Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Ruth Carter
Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Documentary Feature
Free Solo (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill
Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)