Universal’s Green Book won Best Picture tonight at the 91st annual Academy Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film’s Mahershala Ali also won Best Supporting Actor, and Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly took the Original Screenplay trophy.

Bohemian Rhapsody
Fox

Fox’s Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody ended its awards-season tour with a leading four Academy Awards tonight, led by Best Actor for Rami Malek. It also scored the hardware for Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Design.

Along with Green Book, two other films also went home with three statuettes: Netflix’s Roma (Best Director and Cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón, along with Foreign Language Film) and Disney’s Black Panther (Production Design, Costume Design and Original Score).

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture
Green Book (Universal)
A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production
Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Directing
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón

Actress in a Leading Role
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Original Song
“Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Original Score
Black Panther (Disney)
Ludwig Goransson

Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)
Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Original Screenplay
Green Book (Universal)
Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Live Action Short Film
Skin
A New Native Pictures Production
Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Visual Effects
First Man (Universal)
Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Documentary Short Subject
Period. End Of Sentence
A Pad Project Production
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Animated Short Film
Bao (Disney)
Pixar Animation Studios Production
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Animated Feature Film
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)

Film Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)
John Ottman

Foreign Language Film
Roma (Mexico)
A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production

Sound Mixing
Bohemian Rhapsody (2oth Century Fox)
Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Sound Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Cinematography
Roma (Netflix)
Alfonso Cuarón

Production Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

Costume Design
Black Panther (Disney)
Ruth Carter

Makeup and Hairstyling
Vice (Annapurna Pictures)
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Documentary Feature
Free Solo (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Actress in a Supporting Role
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)