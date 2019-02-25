Universal’s Green Book won Best Picture tonight at the 91st annual Academy Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The film’s Mahershala Ali also won Best Supporting Actor, and Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly took the Original Screenplay trophy.

Fox

Fox’s Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody ended its awards-season tour with a leading four Academy Awards tonight, led by Best Actor for Rami Malek. It also scored the hardware for Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Design.

Along with Green Book, two other films also went home with three statuettes: Netflix’s Roma (Best Director and Cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón, along with Foreign Language Film) and Disney’s Black Panther (Production Design, Costume Design and Original Score).

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture

Green Book (Universal)

A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Directing

Roma (Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón

Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Actor in a Leading Role

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Original Song

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

Original Score

Black Panther (Disney)

Ludwig Goransson

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Original Screenplay

Green Book (Universal)

Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Live Action Short Film

Skin

A New Native Pictures Production

Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Visual Effects

First Man (Universal)

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Documentary Short Subject

Period. End Of Sentence

A Pad Project Production

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Animated Short Film

Bao (Disney)

Pixar Animation Studios Production

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)

Film Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

John Ottman

Foreign Language Film

Roma (Mexico)

A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production

Sound Mixing

Bohemian Rhapsody (2oth Century Fox)

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Cinematography

Roma (Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón

Production Design

Black Panther (Disney)

Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

Costume Design

Black Panther (Disney)

Ruth Carter

Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Documentary Feature

Free Solo (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Actress in a Supporting Role

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)