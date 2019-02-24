The 91st annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywoood, and Deadline is updating the list of winners live as they are announced. Keep checking back here for the latest in one of the most-wide open Oscars in years.

Meanwhile, here are the nominees:

Best Picture

Black Panther (Disney)

A Marvel Studios Production

Kevin Feige, Producer

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

A QC Entertainment/Blumhouse Productions/Monkeypaw Productions/40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks Production

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

A 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises Production

Graham King, Producer

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

A Film4/Waypoint Entertainment/Element Pictures/Scarlet Films Production

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

Green Book (Universal)

A Charles B. Wessler/Innisfree Pictures/Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Production

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Roma (Netflix)

A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production

Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

A Warner Bros. Pictures Production

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

An Annapurna Pictures/Gary Sanchez Productions/Plan B Entertainment Production

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma (Netflix)

Glenn Close, The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Olivia Colman, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate (CBS Films)

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book (Universal)

Directing

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Spike Lee

Cold War (Amazon Studios)

Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma (Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Adam McKay

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book (Universal)

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

Sam Rockwell, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Marina de Tavira, Roma (Netflix)

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Emma Stone, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)

Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight)

Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original Screenplay

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed (A24)

Written by Paul Schrader

Green Book (Universal)

Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma (Netflix)

Written by Alfonso Cuarón

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Written by Adam McKay

Cinematography

Cold War (Amazon Studios)

Łukasz Żal

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away (Sony Pictures Classics)

Caleb Deschanel

Roma (Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born (A Star Is Born)

Matthew Libatique

Production Design

Black Panther (Disney)

Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

First Man (Universal)

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Roma (Netflix)

Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)

Mary Zophres

Black Panther (Disney)

Ruth Carter

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)

Alexandra Byrne

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox)

John Ottman

The Favourite (Fox Searchlight)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book (Universal)

Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Hank Corwin

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

A Mooz Films Production

Cold War (Poland)

An Opus Film/Apocalypso Pictures/MK Production

Never Look Away (Germany)

A Pergamon Film/Wiedemann & Berg Film in coproduction with Beta Cinema, ARD Degeto and Bayerischer Rundfunk Production

Roma (Mexico)

A Netflix/Participant Media/Esperanto-Filmoj Production

Shoplifters (Japan)

A Gaga Corporation Production

Documentary Feature

Free Solo (National Geographic)

A National Geographic Documentary Films/Little Monster Films/Itinerant Media/Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation Production

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Hale County This Morning, This Evening (Cinema Guild)

A Louverture Films Production

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

Minding the Gap (Magnolia Pictures)

A Hulu in association with Kartemquin/American Documentary | POV/ITVS Production

Bing Liu and Diane Quon

Of Fathers and Sons (Kino Lorber)

A BASIS BERLIN Production

Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media/CNN Films)

A Storyville Films/CNN Films Production

Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep (The Guardian)

A Lightbox Production

Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

End Game (Netflix)

A Telling Pictures in association with Peer Review Films and Sidewinder Films Production

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

Lifeboat

A Spin Film Production

Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

A Night at the Garden (Field of Vision)

A Field of Vision and Marshall Curry Production

Marshall Curry

Period. End Of Sentence

A Pad Project Production

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2 (Disney)

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)

Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

Mirai (Gkids)

Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Disney)

Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

A National Film Board of Canada Production

Alison Snowden and David Fine

Bao (Disney)

Pixar Animation Studios Production

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Late Afternoon

A Cartoon Saloon Production

Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

One Small Step

A Taiko Animation Studios Production

Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

Weekends

A Past Lives Production

Trevor Jimenez

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

A Twelve Media Production

Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

Fauve (H264 Distribution)

An Achromatic Media and Midi La Nuit Production

Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Marguerite (H264 Distribution)

A DIY Films Production

Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

Mother

A Malvalanda and Caballo Films Production

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

Skin

A New Native Pictures Production

Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Original Score

Black Panther (Disney)

Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs (Fox Searchlight)

Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

Marc Shaiman

Original Song

“All The Stars” from Black Panther (Disney)

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“I’ll Fight” from RBG (Magnolia Pictures/Participant Media/CNN Films)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns (Disney)

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Netflix)

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin (Disney)

Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

First Man (Universal)

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One (Warner Bros)

Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney)

Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border (Neon/Movie Pass Films)

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots (Focus Features)

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Vice (Annapurna Pictures)

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Sound Editing

Black Panther (Disney)

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

Bohemian Rhapsody (20th Century Fox

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

First Man (Universal)

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place (Paramount)

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Roma (Netflix)

Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Sound Mixing

Black Panther (Disney)

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

Bohemian Rhapsody (2oth Century Fox)

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

First Man (Universal)

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

Roma (Netflix)

Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

A Star Is Born (Warner Bros)

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow