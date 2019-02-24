The 91st Oscars are Sunday, February 24 with the ceremony beginning at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. The network is also making the ceremony, which is famously going host-free this year, available on ABC.com and via the ABC app. ABC is available via a cable or satellite provider and via DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. (See below for network’s full schedule for the day, which includes an American Idol special and the pilot sneak-peek launch of Whiskey Cavalier in the plum post-Oscars time slot.)

Over on E!, the network will kick its all-day coverage of Sunday’s festivities (Oscar programming starts on the cable network at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT) into high gear with Live From the Red Carpet beginning 5 PM ET/2 PM PT and hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic.

ABC’s red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT with Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which will stream exclusively on Twitter via the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ page (@TheAcademy). Actress-singer Laura Morano and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel will host the coverage which will feature greeter Chris Connelly and provide carpet highlights and insider access via 10 cameras outside the Dolby (fans can also submit questions to nominees, presenters and performers using #OscarsAllAccess).

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

That all leads into the official ABC preshow, Oscars Live on the Red Carpet, beginning at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT. Maria Menounos, journalist Elaine Welteroth and model Ashley Graham are set as hosts, with Pose star Billy Porter on fashion and glamour commentary duty. As the network announced earlier in the week, Seacrest will jump into ABC’s coverage beginning at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT for the final stretch.

Oversees, the Oscars will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories, most of which are covered via deals with Canal+, TNT or M-Net. Check out the Academy’s official list of networks here.

Below is ABC’s schedule for Sunday:

1-4 PM ET/10 AM-1 PM PT – “Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!”

4-4:30 PM ET/1-1:30 PM PT – “American Idol: A New Journey Begins”

6:30-8 PM ET/3:30-5 PM PT – “Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet”

8-11 PM ET/5-8 PM ET – “The Oscars”

11:35 PM-12:35 AM ET/10-11 PM PT – “Whiskey Cavalier pilot sneak peek